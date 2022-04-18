Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Tributes From Khloe, Kim and Kris Jenner Take the Cake

Kourtney Kardashian has a lot to celebrate this year, but April 18 is dedicated to one thing and one thing only: her birthday!
The Poosh founder is turning 43, and though the day's just begun, her family members are already sharing sweet tributes on social media.
Kim Kardashian posted several photos of her and Kourtney in matching royal blue swimsuits, along with a heartfelt caption: "Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren't on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash!"
Kim added, "Happiness looks so good on you," seemingly referencing Kourt's whirlwind romance with Travis Barker. "I love you so much!!!"
Kris Jenner shared a slew of throwback photos on Instagram, showing Kourtney at different stages in her life. "Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @kourtneykardash!!!" the momager wrote. "You are my first born little angel and my very special best friend from the moment you were born."
Kris continued, "You are such an amazing daughter, mommy, sister, cousin, auntie and fiancé!!!!!! I am so very proud of the woman you are and I thank God every single day for choosing me to be your Mommy...I am so blessed and grateful to be on this journey of life with you and I love you more than I can ever explain...you are my heart. Happy Birthday sweet girl."
And just when you thought the famous family couldn't get any more adorable, Khloe Kardashian posted a gushing tribute that may or may not have you tearing up by the end.
"Happy birthday to one of the loves of my life!" Khloe wrote. "I've never seen you so happy. Your happiness is to the point that other people start foolishly smiling simply because they feel this incredible energy radiating off of you. It looks great on you boo. Bottle it up and never stop drinking your love potion."
She continued, "Every single year I love to profess my love to you. Every single year I make sure to remind you just how special you are to me. You are my best friend, my soulmate, my everything. Words don't do our bond justice. If you know us than [sic] you know our relationship. You know how much I love and adore you. How much I look up to you. You know how happy I am to see you as you are today."
Expressing her desire for Kourtney to have her "best" birthday yet, Khloe added, "You have taught me that life only gets better if you allow it to. You have taught me to live life to the fullest and to act as if no one is watching. In the wise words of the birthday girl 'my vibe right now is just living life.' Never stop baby girl!"
Khloe paired the heartwarming message alongside hilarious photos from a 2005 trip to Cabo.