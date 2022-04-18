Expecting TikTok Couple Gets Engaged After Controversial Baseball-Themed Sex Reveal

How's this for a grand slam: Just weeks after their baseball-themed TikTok made its rounds—revealing the sex of their first baby—Hannah Calverley and Travis Gober are engaged.
On April 17, Travis, 20, updated his followers with the happy news when he shared a photo of the couple to his Instagram Stories. In the pic, his now-fiancée Hannah, 19, expecting their son in October, is seen grinning from ear to ear as she showed off her sparkler. Now she's exclusively telling E! News the details behind the big moment, revealing that this one was a lot more low-key than their viral video.
"He took to me to a boardwalk by the lake and got on his knee under one of the gazebos," Hannah shared of the University of New Orleans student, adding that this time, there will no footage to debate over, since the duo "were alone." As for the private proposal, the Easter holiday was significant, with Hannah noting that it was the couple's 7-month anniversary, and both "celebrated their birthdays this past weekend, so it was special for us."
In case you've been logged out for the past few weeks, Hannah and Travis unexpectedly had TikTok users in a fever pitch when she shared a video of their sex reveal to the platform on April 4. In the clip, the couple learned they're expecting a baby boy when blue powder was released from the baseball the infielder hit. But as Hannah attempted to approach Travis—so did his college teammates, which left the mom-to-be on the outskirts as they celebrated.
But despite some of the negative reactions garnered from the video, Hannah told E! News she has no regrets about pitching it out to the public.
"It's a moment between us that I've always wanted to share, and I've always been excited for since I was a little girl," she shared during an April 12 interview. "I think on Travis' end, he definitely would have come and hugged me first if he could do it over again."
As for Travis, he agreed with her sentiment 100 percent. "It was nice to see how supportive my team was, and I hate that that's how everybody saw it," he told E! News. "I know I love my girlfriend, so it's been crazy to see how much hate people have been giving me and my teammates."
It's worth noting that the engagement may not have been a total surprise for Hannah since she already hinted at the couple's plan to cover all their bases.
"I know that we definitely plan on getting engaged pretty soon before the baby's here," Hannah shared. "I don't know that we'll actually be able to plan a wedding and put all that together before, but that's definitely something that will be coming up soon."
And now that the moment has arrived, it's a home run, indeed.