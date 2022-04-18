Prince Harry Reveals Biggest Wish for His and Meghan Markle’s Kids Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry wants to make the world a better place.
During a conversation with VTeam child reporters Sophia and Jay at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on April 17, the Duke of Sussex, 37, revealed his one wish for his children, 2-year-old Archie and 10-month-old Lilibet, who he shares with wife Meghan Markle.
"To grow up in a better world," he shared. "To grow up in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world. It's not going to be easy, but I will never, ever, ever rest until I have as a parent have tried to at least try to make the world a better place for them because it is our responsibility that the world is the way it is now."
Harry said that he doesn't believe children should be brought into the world "unless we're going to make that commitment to make it better for them," adding that "we cannot steal your future."
Since leaving the royal family in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—who tied the knot in 2018—have been working hard in their many charitable endeavors.
Most recently, the couple was honored at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards with the prestigious President's Award in recognition of their social justice work and their fight for equity worldwide.
Following the murder of George Floyd, Meghan, 40, and Harry spoke to youth leaders with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust about tackling systemic racism. Through the pair's Archewell Foundation, they have given out meals to those in need and volunteered at the L.A. organization Homeboy Bakery, which aims to transform the lives of former gang members.
Meghan and Harry also partnered with the NAACP to create the annual NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which will go to leaders who create change and promote civil and human rights.