Chanel Iman Debuts New Romance Nearly a Year After Sterling Shepard Divorce Filing

Everything was coming up roses for Chanel Iman at Coachella 2022—no flower crown required.
Nearly a year after she and husband Sterling Shepard, 29, decided to go their separate ways, Chanel, 31, gave fans a glimpse at her new relationship with New England Patriots star Davon Godchaux. The Victoria's Secret Angel and the football pro, 27, made things Instagram official April 17 when they each shared pics of themselves showing each other a little PDA.
For her part, Chanel posted a snap of Devon kissing her on the cheek at Coachella, simply captioning the post with a red heart emoji. And if that wasn't enough proof of the happy couple's relationship, Devon commented on his girlfriend's post with those three magic words, writing, "I love you." Then, the Patriots tackle shared a few more photos of the couple, captioning the roundup, "Mines."
Confirmation of Chanel's budding romance comes more than three months after a source confirmed to E! News that she and Sterling decided to end their nearly four-year marriage.
According to the insider, the former couple, who tied the knot in March 2018, were "rocky for a while."
Back in December 2017, Sterling popped the question with a rose gold ring on Chanel's 27th birthday. After a whirlwind four-month engagement, the runway model and New York Giants wide receiver got married in an intimate ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The pair welcomed their first daughter, Cali, five months later in August 2018 and another daughter, Cassie, in December 2019.
According to court documents obtained by Page Six in early January, Sterling filed for divorce in June 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. But the two intend to remain teammates, with the source telling E! News they were trying to "work out their plan on how they will co-parent their daughters peacefully."