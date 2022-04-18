This Adjustable Laptop Stand Has 10,360+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're like us and spend a lot of time hunched over a keyboard, you need this top-rated laptop stand.
We bought the game-changing Boyata Adjustable Laptop Stand over a month ago after realizing our back and neck pain was primarily due to our poor posture while typing for hours on end. As with many of our 2 a.m. impulse Amazon purchases, we were not disappointed.
For starters, it's extremely sturdy and has a z-type design to keep your laptop at eye level whether you're working at a desk or countertop. When collapsed, it's compact enough to fit in your work bag, which is convenient for those who bounce between working from home and an office. Additionally, this genius laptop stand is made of high quality aluminum and has a hole on the surface to help your laptop stay cool.
After just a few weeks, we've noticed a significant improvement in our neck and back pain at the end of the workday. Not to mention, it's definitely made us more productive while we're at our desk! If you're still not sold, just check out one of the 10,360+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Boyata Adjustable Laptop Holder
Thanks to a sturdy aluminum construction, you don't have to worry about this laptop stand wobbling while you type. Whether you need a break from sitting or want to prevent a hunched back, it's super easy to adjust. Plus, it's compatible with MacBook, Macbook Pro, HP and Lenovo laptops up to 17 inches.
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"The stand is very sturdy and does not wiggle or wobble while my laptop is sitting on it. The laptop surface also has a grippy material that prevents your laptop from sliding anywhere. This stand is perfect for my everyday use whether it before to dock my laptop or use it as a dual screen."
"I don't normally write positive reviews (I know, but who reads the positive reviews??) but this time I am compelled to write one. As a teacher I am now video conferencing with my students for the rest of the academic year. Being able to put the laptop up higher and therefore the webcam up higher results in a much more flattering view of my face, hahaha. No more videos of my double chin."
"I was having neck and shoulder problems. I finally realized the way I used my laptop was the problem. I would put my 13" MacBook on my crossed legs and angle my neck down to seen the screen. Not good to do for long periods of time! I've had this stand for almost a week and my neck and shoulders are doing much better."
"This stands are exactly what I've been looking for. Solid, adjustable, light weight and packable. I use the stands for my laptops and music gear. Super sturdy and pack away easily for gigs to fit in the backpack or record tote. I've used stands twice the price, ditched them and went with these. I have two and will be looking to add a 3rd to the studio."
