Windsor 84% Off Deals: Shop These 18 Looks Starting at Just $2

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

99% of the time when someone says, "I love your outfit. Where did you get that?" my answer is "Windsor." This store has been my go-to for dressed up occasions, casual moments, and everything in between. They have so many options to choose from at very affordable price points. But, no, this is not a "fast fashion" site. I have items in my closet from Windsor from eight years ago that look just as good as the day I got them. The prices are always reasonable, but right now, Windsor has deals on sale for up to 84% off.

If you have a wedding coming up, Windsor is your best bet for a budget-friendly ensemble, with options for every dress code in every color palette. If you want a cozy sweater or some comfy pajamas, Windsor has that too. Plus, they have some great shoes that are very durable (again I've been wearing them for years). There are so many beautiful styles to choose from with some standouts below.