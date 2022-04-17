Love Is Blind's Deepti and Kyle Hang Out At Coachella Together Amid Romance Rumors

Love Is Blind stars Deepti and Kyle attended Neon Carnival together on April 16 during Coachella 2022, adding to the speculation that they are dating.

Watch: "Love Is Blind" Star Kyle Abrams's Cryptic TikTok With Deepti Vempati

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams are keeping their fans on their toes over their relationship.

The Love is Blind co-stars continued to fuel romance rumors when they were spotted hanging out at Neon Carnival, presented by Levi's and Tequila Don Julio, on April 16 during Coachella 2022.

In a photo posted to Instagram by former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston, Deepti and Kyle are seen holding hands in front of the event's famous Ferris wheel, alongside Katie's boyfriend and fellow Bachelor Nation alum John Hersey.

The PDA comes just one week after the duo was photographed hitting up Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner. When asked by a TMZ photographer if they were dating, Kyle coyly responded, "great question."

The 29-year-old also said, "we'll consider it" when pressed about the possibility of marriage in their future. 

On season two of Love Is Blind, Deepti famously accepted Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee's proposal, but the two never tied the knot. During the reunion on March 4, Kyle revealed that his "biggest regret" from the show was not proposing to the 31-year-old data analyst.

Coachella 2022: Sizzling Performances

Just last month, Deepti explained that Kyle had a special place in her heart and hinted at a possible post-show romance.

"I don't think a lot of people know this, because they didn't show it on camera, but Kyle was my No. 2 person in the pods," she said in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I was really on the fence about if I should choose Shake or go with Kyle." 

Though the pair didn't choose each other on the dating series, Deepti thinks things are working out just the way they are supposed to.

"Who knows, if I did pick Kyle what if—because we were under a microscope—maybe we wouldn't have worked out," she said. "I think we can do things our own way now."

She added, "So, we'll see where it goes." 

Keep scrolling to see more stars at Coachella 2022.

Charles Melton

The actor parties at the Casamigos x Tao Desert Nights bash, presented by Gala Music.

Chanel West Coast & Dom Fenison

The lovebirds are all smiles.

Jack Harlow & Saweetie

The two appear at Liquid I.V. House of Hydration at Old Polo Estate.

Paris Hilton & Brent Bolthouse

The two appear at the Neon Carnival, presented by Levi's and Don Julio Tequila, with Hydration by Liquid I.V.

Robin Arzon

The Peloton star attends Liquid I.V. House of Hydration at the Old Polo Estate.

Tom Sandoval

The star appears at the Zoe Report presents ZOEasis in the Desert event.

Halsey

The singer poses for a pic at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Blake Gray

The actor appears at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Deepti Vempati, Kyle Abrams, Katie Thurston & John Hersey

Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour

The two party at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Kim Kardashian

The reality star showcase a daring look at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Shanina Shaik

The model poses for a pic at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Storm Reid

The actress strikes a pose at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Josephine Skriver

The model showcases a neon look at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Nicole Scherzinger

The singer appears at the Casamigos x Tao Desert Nights party, presented by Gala Music.

Romee Strijd

The model showcases a pink style at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Christina Milian

The singer is all smiles at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Tyga

The rapper poses for a pic at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Elsa Hosk

The model appears at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Sara Sampaio

The model poses at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Jasmine Tookes

The model is all smiles at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Timothée Chalamet

The actor poses for a pic at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Kathryn Newton

The star appears at Interscope Records' party.

Peyton List

The Cobra Kai star attends the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Chloe Bailey

The star swings by.

Chloe Kim

The Olympian blows a kiss at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Post Malone

The artist appears at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Ty Dolla $ign

The star attends the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Sydney Sweeney

The Euphoria actress appears at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

Iann Dior & Dixie D'Amelio

 

The group poses together at the Revolve Festival, presented by Revolve and the h.wood Group.

