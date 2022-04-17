Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott at Family's Easter Celebration

Baby Webster sighting! Kylie Jenner shared a new image of her and Travis Scott's son at Kris Jenner's Easter celebration. See the pic and photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family at the weekend event.

It's "Baby Webster"'s first Easter!

On Easter Sunday, April 17, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's two-month old son, taken at her mom Kris Jenner's weekend holiday celebration.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder did not include the baby's face in the photo, which shows the rap artist, born Jacques Webster, holding the infant, who is wearing black and red sneakers and blue jeans. Kylie has yet to show a full pic of their son, and has also not revealed his new name after announcing in March that he was no longer named Wolf.

The Kardashian-Jenner family kicked off their Easter celebration April 16. The festivities included colorful holiday-themed décor, sweet treats and fun arts and crafts activities for the kids, as well as an egg hunt.

Spotted in the family's Instagrams on the eve of Easter Sunday were Kylie and Travis' daughter Stormi Webster, 4; Kim Kardashian's two eldest kids, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6, Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, 4, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, and Kourtney Kardashian's youngest of her three children—Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7.

Also on Easter Sunday, Kylie and Khloe shared videos showing an elaborate Easter brunch table, with giant personalized chocolate eggs for the family members, which also included Kim's youngest kids Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, plus Kourtney's eldest son Mason Disick, 12, plus her fiancé Travis Barker and his children Alabama Barker, 16; Landon Barker, 18; and Atiana de la Hoya, 23.

Also this weekend, Kylie partied at the Coachella festival, where Travis performed a surprise DJ set at a party. Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian attended the Revolve Festival.

See photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family Easter celebration:

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott & Baby Boy

Travis holds his and Kylie Jenner's baby boy.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi Webster
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Thompson
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Bunny Headbands
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Easter Baskets
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Alabama Barker Easter Egg

Travis Barker's daughter also received a personalized egg.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Dream Kardashian & Stormi Webster Easter Eggs
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Easter Gum Machines
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Easter Eggs
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Travis Barker & Atiana de la Hoya Easter Eggs

Easter eggs for Travis and his stepdaughter!

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter appears at the party.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter strikes a pose.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian's daughter decorates Easter eggs.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
North West & Penelope Disick

Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's eldest daughter decorates Easter eggs as Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's daughter walks by.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Saint West

Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's son shows off his cool sunglasses.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Sweet Treats
Instagram / Kris Jenner
Easter Décor
Instagram / Kris Jenner
More Activities
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Who's Ready to Eat?
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Mmm!
Instagram / Kris Jenner
Easter Table Spread
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Yum!
Instagram / Kris Jenner
Easter Apron
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
HELLO

...did someone say, "charcuterie"??

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Dig In!
Instagram / Kris Jenner
Easter Cake
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Easter Table



