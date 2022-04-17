Kim Kardashian Showcases Daring Grecian Style at Revolve Festival

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's STEAMY Dinner Date!

Kim Kardashian channeled a sexy Greek goddess at the Revolve Festival this weekend.

On April 16, the SKIMS founder and sister Kendall Jenner attended the party, held during Coachella 2022. Kim wore a gray one-sleeve crop top and matching long skirt with a slit, paired with matching thigh-high gladiator sandals and sunglasses.

An eyewitness told E! News that Kim and Kendall, dressed in a white crop top and matching pants, arrived together in the afternoon. Kim appeared to be in a good mood as she posed for several photos and also took selfies. Kendall was spotted at the bar, which was serving her 818 tequila.

The Revolve Festival, co-presented by the h.wood Group, marked the first time Kim has attended a Coachella event since 2019. Coachella was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the weekend, Kendall was also spotted at the festival with BFF Hailey Bieber. Kylie Jenner also joined in the fun, and her boyfriend Travis Scott performed a short DJ set at another Coachella party, presented by Bootsy Bellows.