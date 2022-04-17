Kim Kardashian Showcases Daring Grecian Style at Revolve Festival

Kim Kardashian joined sister Kendall Jenner at the Revolve Festival during 2022 Coachella. Check out details and photos.

By Holly Passalaqua, Corinne Heller Apr 17, 2022 6:33 PMTags
FashionMusicKim KardashianCoachellaKendall Jenner
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's STEAMY Dinner Date!

Kim Kardashian channeled a sexy Greek goddess at the Revolve Festival this weekend.

On April 16, the SKIMS founder and sister Kendall Jenner attended the party, held during Coachella 2022. Kim wore a gray one-sleeve crop top and matching long skirt with a slit, paired with matching thigh-high gladiator sandals and sunglasses.

An eyewitness told E! News that Kim and Kendall, dressed in a white crop top and matching pants, arrived together in the afternoon. Kim appeared to be in a good mood as she posed for several photos and also took selfies. Kendall was spotted at the bar, which was serving her 818 tequila.

The Revolve Festival, co-presented by the h.wood Group, marked the first time Kim has attended a Coachella event since 2019. Coachella was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the weekend, Kendall was also spotted at the festival with BFF Hailey Bieber. Kylie Jenner also joined in the fun, and her boyfriend Travis Scott performed a short DJ set at another Coachella party, presented by Bootsy Bellows.

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Double Date Night With Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez

Post Malone headlined the Revolve Festival April 16, the first of the two-day party. Wearing a denim short sleeved shirt, denim cutoff shorts and sporting nothing on his feet, the artist introduced himself as "Austin Post." He introduced MigosQuavo to perform from Migos to perform their hit "Congratulations."

BFA

Trending Stories

1

Olivia Wilde Supports Harry Styles at Coachella 2022

2

Kim Kardashian Showcases Daring Grecian Style at Revolve Festival

3

Coachella 2022: Billie Eilish Headlining Performance Makes History

Other celebrity guests included Timothée ChalametPeyton ListStorm ReidSydney SweeneyElsa Hosk and partner Tom Daly, Shanina Shaik, Jasmine Tookes, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Romee Strijd, Poppy Delevigne, Chloe Kim, Christina Milian, Keke Palmer, Chanel Iman, Sara Sampaio, Olivia Culpo and Josephine Skriver.

See photos of celebs at Coachella:

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for DIRECTV
Hannah Ann Sluss

The Bachelor star appears at the DIRECTV SPACE at Neon Carnival, presented by Levis's and Don Julio Tequila.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for DIRECTV
Katie Maloney

The star appears at the DIRECTV SPACE at Neon Carnival, presented by Levis's and Don Julio Tequila.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for DIRECTV
Katie Maloney

The star visits the DIRECTV SPACE at Neon Carnival, presented by Levis's and Don Julio Tequila.

Shutterstock for BDG
Anitta

The singer showed off her killer style at the MCM and NYLON Presents NYLON House party at Coachella.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Spotify
Sabrina Carpenter

Spotify and chill! The actress attends Spotify's Desert Kick Back at Zenyara. 

Instagram / Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale actress sported a striped halter top and eye glitter on the first day of the festival.

BACKGRID
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The married couple coordinated in white on day one of Coachella.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Spotify)
Ty Dolla $ign

Sneak peek! The rapper attends the Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again album release party, sponsored by Roots, with Spotify Live before the group headlines night three.

BACKGRID
Jared Leto

The actor attended the festival wearing Gucci track pants.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes

The newlyweds posed on the festival grounds day one of Coachella.

Instagram
Kyle Richards & Teddi Mellencamp

The Real Housewives of Coachella! The RHOBH stars hit up the first day of the festival.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner & Hailey Bieber

The BFFs snapped a selfie together on day one of Coachella.

BACKGRID
Olivia Jade

Lori Loughlin's daughter flashed her enviable abs on day one of Coachella.

Instagram / Katie Thurston
Katie Thurston

The former Bachelorette wore a colorful crochet dress on day one of the festival 

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MCM Worldwide
Sabrina Carpenter

The star strikes a pose at the MCM and NYLON Presents NYLON House party at Coachella.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken
Glen Powell & Taylor Zakhar Perez

The Scream Queens actor and Minx star enjoy a Heineken at the Heineken House party during Coachella.

BACKGRID
James Corden

The late night host was spotted on day one of the festival.

Instagram / Halsey
Halsey

The singer rocked a sexy cutout top adorned with mini pool balls at the festival.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Lil Huddy

The singer poses for a pic at Casamigos at Tao Desert Nights Presented By Gala Music at Cavallo Ranch.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Sofia Boutella

The star showcases a colorful style at Casamigos at Tao Desert Nights Presented By Gala Music at Cavallo Ranch.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Chanel Iman

The model appears at Casamigos at Tao Desert Nights Presented By Gala Music at Cavallo Ranch.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MCM Worldwide
Bretman Rock

The influencer appears at the MCM and NYLON Presents NYLON House party at Coachella.

Shutterstock for BDG
Jabari Banks & Emma Chamberlain

The Bel-Air star and the hit up the MCM and NYLON presents NYLON House in the Desert 2022 party at Coachella.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella
Alessandra Ambrosio

The model arrives at the festival

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MCM Worldwide
Nick Viall & Natalie Joy

The Bachelor star and his girlfriend are spotted at MCM Presents NYLON House at Coachella.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Charles Melton

The actor attends Casamigos at Tao Desert Nights Presented By Gala Music at Cavallo Ranch.

Shutterstock for BDG
Ian Dior

The rapper made a stylish appearance at the MCM and NYLON Presents NYLON House party at Coachella.

Instagram
Billie Eilish

"Coachella are you ready for me??" the singer wrote before headlining night two. 

Instagram
Jaden Smith

"818 I'm On The Way," the artist wrote from the road. "#Coachella #TrippySummer #NewBalance."

 
Instagram
Deepti

"Here for the food #coachella," the Love Is Blind star shared on Instagram

photos
View More Photos From Coachella 2022: Star Sightings
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Olivia Wilde Supports Harry Styles at Coachella 2022

2

Kim Kardashian Showcases Daring Grecian Style at Revolve Festival

3

Coachella 2022: Billie Eilish Headlining Performance Makes History

4

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Were Twinning at Easter Service

5

The Ultimatum's April Marie Reveals Her Real Estate Boyfriend