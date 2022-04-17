BTS Announces Next Studio Album Release Date During Las Vegas Concert Series

Get ready, ARMY! New music from BTS is officially on the way.
On April 17, the global superstars confirmed that they will be releasing a new album, titled We Are Bulletproof, on June 10. It will be the first taste of new music from the group—consisting of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—in 11 months since the release of their smooth singles "Butter" and "Permission To Dance" on July 9.
"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022," the band's management shared in a statement on the fan community platform WeVerse. "Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS' new album. Thank you."
The new album announcement comes just hours after a mysterious teaser trailer played during the final night of the group's Permission To Dance on Stage concert series in Las Vegas on April 16.
The clip, which featured scenes from BTS music videos from throughout their career, ended with a black screen that read, "We Are Bulletproof." It then revealed a date: June 10.
While fans weren't kept in the dark for too long, speculation about the album and its meaning has still dominated the Internet, especially since it is set for release just three days before BTS' ninth anniversary on June 13. Each year, BTS holds a Festa to celebrate their anniversary with fans.
The upcoming album's title is a phrase that is often repeated throughout BTS history.
Not only does their name, Bangtan Sonyeondan (방탄소년단), roughly translate to ‘Bulletproof Boy Scouts,' but, in 2013, the group released the single "We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2." In 2020, they dropped a follow-up anthem, titled "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal," on their album Map of the Soul: 7.
Following the news, it's safe to say fans are pretty excited.
"WE ARE BULLETPROOF is such a powerful statement, I feel like it's an ode to the beautiful relationship between BTS and ARMY which eventually led them to who they are right now," one fan tweeted. "But also a heads up for the people with negative vibes, that their time is up. BTS is coming."