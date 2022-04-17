Travis Scott Gives Surprise Performance at Coachella Party

Watch : Travis Scott SPEAKS OUT After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Travis Scott made a Coachella appearance after all.

The "Sicko Mode" rapper gave a quick performance at the Revolve x Bootsy Bellows Party on Saturday, April 16 in La Quinta, Calif. on day two of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

"Travis got in the DJ booth with the DJ Chase B," an eyewitness at the party told E! News. "He played the bangers but 'Goosebumps' was the crowd please."

The source continued, "People were super excited to see him. Everyone was dancing and singing along."

Kylie Jenner, who shares two children with Scott, was not spotted. She attended the Coachella festival the day before, with Hailey Bieber, as seen in her Instagram Stories.

Scott, 30, was weeks ago rumored to be joining Coachella headliner Kanye West on stage at the festival on April 17, but the "Donda" rapper pulled out just two weeks before showtime.