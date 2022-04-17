12 Luggage Brands to Help You Catch Flights Not Feelings

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

For some, vacation starts once they arrive at the airport. But for us, we cannot relax until we've gotten to our destination with all of our luggage accounted for, because let's face it: lost or damaged luggage can make or break your trip. While we can't control whether or not our belongings get lost in the shuffle of busy airports, investing in quality luggage can ensure your clothes don't come down the baggage claim conveyor belt one by one without your suitcase in sight.

After limited traveling opportunities over the past two years and with summer on the horizon, it's time to reassess your luggage situation to set you up for success on your upcoming adventures. If you find yourself needing a new suitcase or duffle, we've got you covered.

Below, we rounded up our top luggage picks from Away, BÉIS, Amazon, July and more trustworthy travel brands to help you catch flights not feelings this summer and beyond. Not to mention, these styles will definitely elevate your airport content!