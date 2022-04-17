12 Luggage Brands to Help You Catch Flights Not Feelings

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
For some, vacation starts once they arrive at the airport. But for us, we cannot relax until we've gotten to our destination with all of our luggage accounted for, because let's face it: lost or damaged luggage can make or break your trip. While we can't control whether or not our belongings get lost in the shuffle of busy airports, investing in quality luggage can ensure your clothes don't come down the baggage claim conveyor belt one by one without your suitcase in sight.
After limited traveling opportunities over the past two years and with summer on the horizon, it's time to reassess your luggage situation to set you up for success on your upcoming adventures. If you find yourself needing a new suitcase or duffle, we've got you covered.
Below, we rounded up our top luggage picks from Away, BÉIS, Amazon, July and more trustworthy travel brands to help you catch flights not feelings this summer and beyond. Not to mention, these styles will definitely elevate your airport content!
The Carry-On
Whether you're in need of a suitcase that you can check with confidence or a carry-on that won't slow you down, Away has it all. Their cult-favorite carry-on comes in 10 stylish hues and has convenient features like 360° spinner wheels, an interior compression system and a water-resistant laundry bag to make unpacking a whole lot easier.
American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage
If you're looking for a budget-friendly piece of luggage that will elevate your airport style, this expandable suitcase is a must. It has a mesh divider and cross straps in main compartment to keep your must-haves secure and organized.
Carry On Trunk
July has a wide selection of fashion-forward travel essentials to make your getaway even more enjoyable. Their timeless Carry On Trunk has a water-resistant and stain-proof nylon lining, glazed polycarbonate shell and ejectable power bank. Not to mention, you can choose from five aesthetically-pleasing shades. We may or may not have the light sand style in our cart right now!
Amazon Basics 21-Inch Hardside Spinner
Once again Amazon Basics comes in clutch with luggage that won't break the bank! You can get this hardside spinner is a variety of sizes and colors. It doesn't hurt that it has 23,759 five-star reviews.
Jen Atkin Medium Luggage
Calpak has a great selection of luggage that are equal parts stylish and functional. We love this chic gold suitcase that has a 100% polycarbonate shell, Hinomoto Silent Run™ wheels and a clear cover to prevent scratches and damage.
Wrangler Smart Luggage Set
While this luggage set may look ordinary from the front, it's far from basic. In addition to budget-friendly price tag, you'll love the cup holder and USB port details, especially when the airport is packed and you need to charge your devices pre-flight.
The 26
Shay Mitchell knows how to design the perfect suitcase! Seasoned travelers will appreciate the durable construction, two inches of optional expansion, compression flaps and straps, plus a built-in laundry bag. The best part? It has a weight limit indicator to save you the embarrassment of having to open your suitcase on the airport floor to decide which items you need to stuff into your carry-on to make the weight requirement.
Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag Big
If hard shell suitcases aren't your thing or you need something that can fit in your car that's already packed to the brim with gear, this durable duffle is for you. It offers a 5+ day packing volume, plus a bunch of pockets and four grab handles for added convenience.
COOLIFE Luggage Suitcase Piece Set Carry On
Store your laptop and tablet with peace of mind in the front pocket of this carry-on. Plus, the main compartment has plenty of space for your weekend trip essentials.
The Journey
Luggage shouldn't be boring! Thanks to Roam, you can express yourself through designing your own one-of-a-kind suitcase. Besides the custom features, travelers will appreciate the 100% virgin polycarbonate shell and ergonomic handle grip on this mid-size suitcase.
Gonex Rolling Duffle Bag with Wheels
This top-rated, waterproof and wear-resistant rolling duffle will keep all of your belongings organized thanks to one large main compartment with a U-shaped opening, one interior zip mesh pocket, one quick-access zip pocket and one front vertical zip pocket.
Hybrid Carry-On
Combining the best aspects of both aluminum and polycarbonate luggage, this carry-on will help you travel to and from your destination with ease. Among its many must-have features, it has a zipper-less aluminum frame, anodized aluminum corner guards, polycarbonate shell, two TSA-approved locks and whisper-quiet wheels.
Still in the mood to shop? Check out these Mother's Day gifts under $20!