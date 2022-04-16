Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Egg-Cellent Easter 2022 Celebration

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, their kids and other members of their family celebrated Easter 2022 together. See photos from their party.

By Corinne Heller Apr 16, 2022 11:05 PMTags
Kim KardashianKris JennerKardashiansHolidaysEasterNorth WestKhloe KardashianPenelope DisickReign DisickSaint WestDream KardashianStormi Webster
It's a very Kardashian-Jenner Easter!

Family matriarch Kris Jenner hosted a party for her loved ones on April 16, a day before Easter Sunday. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian shared on their Instagram Stories a slew of adorable photos and videos from the event, which included colorful holiday-themed décor, sweet treats, a charcuterie board and fun arts and crafts activities for the kids.

Kim's two eldest kids, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6, Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 4, Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, were all shown decorating Easter Eggs. Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick, 9, and her little brother Reign Disick, 7, also joined in on the fun.

"That's cool, P, that's beautiful. Good job, Dreamy Dream!" Khloe praised her nieces' egg-cellent creations. Dream responded, "Look at my green!" Khloe replied, "Oh my gosh, I love that. Dream, these are amazing colors."

Khloe continued to play the doting mom and aunt, showcasing the kids' work. "We have True-True's egg, we have Storm-a-Loo's egg, wow!" she said. "We have Dreamy's egg! Northie! Wow, North, yours is fantastic! Thank you!"

Khloe then turned to her nephews, praising Reign and Saint over their egg-painting skills and complimenting the latter boy's personalized sunglasses.

Khloe also praised Kris' elaborate Easter table spread. "My mom, like, who is she?" she said. "This is the most outrageous thing. Oh my gosh I love my mommy. Look at her!"

Khloe also wrote, "My mom is the most magical woman @krisjenner."

 

See photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family's Easter 2022 celebration:

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter appears at the party.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter strikes a pose.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian's daughter decorates Easter eggs.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
North West & Penelope Disick

Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's eldest daughter decorates Easter eggs as Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's daughter walks by.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Saint West

Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's son shows off his cool sunglasses.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Sweet Treats
Instagram / Kris Jenner
Easter Décor
Instagram / Kris Jenner
More Activities
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Who's Ready to Eat?
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Mmm!
Instagram / Kris Jenner
Easter Table Spread
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Yum!
Instagram / Kris Jenner
Easter Apron
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
HELLO

...did someone say, "charcuterie"??

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Dig In!
Instagram / Kris Jenner
Easter Cake
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Easter Table

