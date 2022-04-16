Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Egg-Cellent Easter 2022 Celebration

Khloe continued to play the doting mom and aunt, showcasing the kids' work. "We have True-True's egg, we have Storm-a-Loo's egg, wow!" she said. "We have Dreamy's egg! Northie! Wow, North, yours is fantastic! Thank you!"

Khloe then turned to her nephews, praising Reign and Saint over their egg-painting skills and complimenting the latter boy's personalized sunglasses.

Khloe also praised Kris' elaborate Easter table spread. "My mom, like, who is she?" she said. "This is the most outrageous thing. Oh my gosh I love my mommy. Look at her!"

Khloe also wrote, "My mom is the most magical woman @krisjenner."

See photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family's Easter 2022 celebration: