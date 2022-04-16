The Bachelor's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Visit His Hometown

It's officially Clayton Echard's turn to take Susie Evans out on a hometown date!
In multiple posts on his Instagram Story on April 15, the Bachelor star, 28, took his girlfriend, 28, to see some of the most meaningful sights around his hometown of Eureka, Missouri. The couple's first stop? His old football field.
"Had to take Suz back to the hometown," a smiling Clayton says in one clip as Susie walks behind him. "On the football field, back where it all started, baby! Woo! Ol' Eureka Wildcats! Never gets old, never gets old."
In another video, Clayton shared a look at his "home," which features a lush backyard that leads out to a boat docked on the nearby lake.
News of Susie and Clayton's romantic getaway comes one week after the former football player took to his Instagram Story to publicly deny cheating allegations which were made by a TikTok user named Sasha Narang.
In a recent TikTok, Sasha claimed that she went home with Clayton after meeting him at a bar in New York City on April 8, writing, "Um so I think I just ended the bachelor's marriage last night (i had no idea) (wtf)."
In response, Clayton slammed the allegations and provided proof that he wasn't anywhere near NYC at the time.
"I can't even believe I'm addressing this, this is ridiculous," he said. "But let's just make this as easy as possible."
The Bachelor Nation star then opened his iPhone settings, which revealed that he was actually at Mountainside Fitness in Arizona on April 8.
"People that make these false accusations should be held accountable," he captioned the clip. "Trying to gain clout by ruining a relationship is embarrassing and extremely immature."
Sasha has since deleted the video and apologized in a subsequent TikTok, stating in part, "I've privately apologized to both of them, but obviously, I owe them a public apology. I did not mean to cause any of this."