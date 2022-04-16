Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Fly to Barbados After Fenty's Amina Muaddi Denies Cheating Rumors

Watch : Fenty's Amina Muaddi SLAMS Claim A$AP Rocky Cheated on Rihanna

Escaping the rumors.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted arriving at Grantly Adams International airport in her home country of Barbados on April 15, marking the first time the couple has been photographed since cheating rumors began to swirl earlier this week.

In video obtained by The Shade Room, the pregnant pop star is seen rocking a colorful mini-dress and high heels, while her rapper boyfriend covered up in a tie-dye hoodie and matching pants.

On April 14, a tweet went viral accusing A$AP Rocky of cheating on the "Disturbia" singer with Fenty shoe designer, Amina Muaddi. She quickly shut down the speculation, calling the "malicious" rumor an "unfounded lie."

"I initially assumed that this fake gossip—fabricated with such malicious intent—would not be taken seriously," Amina wrote in a statement on Instagram April 15. "However, I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics, regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life."