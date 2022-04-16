Banana Republic’s Spring Styles Sale: Score Can't-Miss Deals on Trendy Dresses, Pants & More Right Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Love Banana Republic's classy and sophisticated styles but don't always love the price? Get excited because Banana Republic's Spring Styles Sale Event is on and you can save 30% on regular priced dresses, pants and polos for men. It's the perfect opportunity to score some of their best-selling spring and summer styles at a discount. All you have to do is enter the code BRSPRING at checkout .
There are definitely a few pieces we have our eye on. For instance, the blue floral version of the tiered wrap dress has to be one of our faves. It comes in several other options including solid colors. like yellow and black. It's also on sale today for $119.
If you're in the market for some new spring pants, Banana Republic has several excellent options on sale. For a really amazing deal, you can get the Banana Republic Tapered Cargo Pant (originally $120) for as low as $45. To find even more incredible under $50 deals, be sure to check out their sale section with finds as low as $5.
Be sure to check out Banana Republic's Spring Styles Sale Event today before prices go back up or a style you love sells out in your size. We rounded up our favorite styles from the sale, check those out below.
Banana Republic Tiered Wrap Dress
This pretty tiered wrap dress was made for movement. It's flowy, breathable and features a flattering empire waist. It comes in six colors and patterns, and it's on sale now for $119.
Banana Republic Ramie Popover Shirt Dress
Banana Republic's Ramie Popover Shirt Dress is a popular style with shoppers right now. In fact, over 1700 people added this to their bag in the last day and it's not hard to see why. It's stylish, sophisticated and comes in colors and prints that are so cute. You can add one to your closet today for under $100.
Banana Republic Ramie Open-Back Mini Dress
Who's ready for a party? You will be when you put on the Ramie Open-Back Mini Dress. there are three colors for you to choose from.
Banana Republic Eyelet Twist Midi Dress
Banana Republic's Eyelet Twist Midi Dress is sweet, flirty and such a classic. According to one reviewer, it's the perfect summer dress and we couldn't agree more.
Banana Republic Crochet Mini Dress
Crochet dresses are super trendy right now, and this mini dress from Banana Republic is a great option. It has near perfect reviews and numerous shoppers raved over how beautiful it looked on. It comes in three colors and it's on sale for less than $100.
Banana Republic The Barrel Pant
The highly versatile Barrel Pant can be dressed up or down. It comes in four solid colors and a tan zebra print which we're absolutely obsessed with. It's originally $110, but you can snag a pair today for $77.
Banana Republic Tencel-Linen Cargo Pant
According to the description, these chic cargo pants are made from "luxuriously soft" material and Banana Republic shoppers seem to agree. These come in three colors: tan, bronze and black.
Banana Republic Wide-Leg Paperbag Pant
The gorgeous blue of these wide-leg paperbag pants really sold it for us. If you're looking for more, these also come in cream and a really pretty yellow.
BR Sport Skinny Luxe Sculpt Pant
Banana Republic shoppers rate these pants highly, with several reviewers begging for restocks. Clearly, they're that good. They're made with Italian Luxe Sculpt fabric which was designed to never stretch out. It's also packable, wrinkle-resistant and offers UPF 50 Sun protection. If you want to see if it lives up to the hype, you can snag a pair for just $69.
Banana Republic Tapered Cargo Pant
Banana Republic took the average cargo pant and put their own luxe twist to it. These pants can be worn to the office or a casual day around town. They come in six colors, but this pretty blush pink will score you the absolute best deal.
Looking for more fab deals to shop? Check out Nordstrom's Spring Sale and save up to 85% off Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Free People and more.