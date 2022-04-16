Banana Republic’s Spring Styles Sale: Score Can't-Miss Deals on Trendy Dresses, Pants & More Right Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Love Banana Republic's classy and sophisticated styles but don't always love the price? Get excited because Banana Republic's Spring Styles Sale Event is on and you can save 30% on regular priced dresses, pants and polos for men. It's the perfect opportunity to score some of their best-selling spring and summer styles at a discount. All you have to do is enter the code BRSPRING at checkout .

There are definitely a few pieces we have our eye on. For instance, the blue floral version of the tiered wrap dress has to be one of our faves. It comes in several other options including solid colors. like yellow and black. It's also on sale today for $119.

If you're in the market for some new spring pants, Banana Republic has several excellent options on sale. For a really amazing deal, you can get the Banana Republic Tapered Cargo Pant (originally $120) for as low as $45. To find even more incredible under $50 deals, be sure to check out their sale section with finds as low as $5.

Be sure to check out Banana Republic's Spring Styles Sale Event today before prices go back up or a style you love sells out in your size. We rounded up our favorite styles from the sale, check those out below.