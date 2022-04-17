The Bachelorette Alum Tyler Cameron Shares Affordable Home Decor Picks

We interviewed Tyler Cameron because we think you'll like his picks. Tyler is a paid spokesperson for HomeGoods. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your home is in need of a refresh, Tyler Cameron can definitely relate. He recently teamed up with HomeGoods to makeover his house in Jupiter, Florida. Recently, The Bachelorette alum told E!, "My house needed some work. The partnership was the perfect jolt of life that my living room needed. You can see in the before and afters. It was very plain, boring, and basic. Now it's very vibrant and lively.
Post-remodel, Tyler said that his friends "talk about it so much," elaborating, "Now, they all love hanging out there. We have people over five nights a week now, sometimes seven nights a week, even when I'm not there. They're all there." In addition to the living room, Tyler made over his bedroom and his backyard with products from HomeGoods.
Tyler used HomeGoods' Dream Vibes service, where shoppers can share what happened in a dream, answer some multiple choice questions. Those inputs are translated by an algorithm that shares the colors, shapes, and decor details that are a great fit for you. He told us all about the redecorating process and he shared his favorite interior design pieces.
E!: Let's talk about your partnership with HomeGoods. They launched a digital experience called Dream Vibes. Talk to me about that and recreating your space in your new home.
TC: Homes have always been a passion for me. I'm building homes now. I'm getting back into that world and this was an amazing partnership to kind of revamp my house. HomeGoods Dream Vibes is such an easy tool to use. I had this dream about being at home with the family and friends and kind of just hanging in the living room and barbecuing outside. All I do is plug this dream in and it gave me what my dream vibe was. It was "PJs and popcorn please." It made it such an easy mood board and created a vision for me to go and purchase things from my house and get everything set up. It really came out amazing.
Sagebrook Home 18x31 Mirrored Two Tier Bar Cart
"I love the bar cart. It's a gold bar cart that pops out next to these big beautiful blue chairs that I had. It's just a great place to entertain and get the conversation going. We hang out in my living room all the time. Having a great piece like that gets the room going, because we'd love to debate in that room. So, it's a great way to get things going," Tyler said.
Grandview Gallery 61in Double Glass Orb Floor Lamp
Bring a modern deco vibe to your space with this floor lamp.
Handcrafted in India 50x60 Textured Throw
This textured blanket is super comfortable and you can use it as a decorative accent. This also comes in blue.
Handcrafted in India 18x18 Indoor Outdoor Tassel Corner Pillow
Add a pop of color to your couch, bed, or chair with this bright yellow pillow.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)