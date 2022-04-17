The Bachelorette Alum Tyler Cameron Shares Affordable Home Decor Picks

We interviewed Tyler Cameron because we think you'll like his picks. Tyler is a paid spokesperson for HomeGoods. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If your home is in need of a refresh, Tyler Cameron can definitely relate. He recently teamed up with HomeGoods to makeover his house in Jupiter, Florida. Recently, The Bachelorette alum told E!, "My house needed some work. The partnership was the perfect jolt of life that my living room needed. You can see in the before and afters. It was very plain, boring, and basic. Now it's very vibrant and lively.

Post-remodel, Tyler said that his friends "talk about it so much," elaborating, "Now, they all love hanging out there. We have people over five nights a week now, sometimes seven nights a week, even when I'm not there. They're all there." In addition to the living room, Tyler made over his bedroom and his backyard with products from HomeGoods.

Tyler used HomeGoods' Dream Vibes service, where shoppers can share what happened in a dream, answer some multiple choice questions. Those inputs are translated by an algorithm that shares the colors, shapes, and decor details that are a great fit for you. He told us all about the redecorating process and he shared his favorite interior design pieces.