See Scott Disick Have the “Best Day” Chilling With Son Mason

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Sexy Pic Has Scott Disick Acting Up!

Scott Disick is reminiscing on old times.

Scott posted a heartwarming photo to his Instagram story showing his 12-year-old son Mason Disick curled up next to his father on the couch like he did when he was younger.

"Best day ever," Scott wrote. "My little guy hasn't fallen asleep on me like this since he was 8."

He's made it clear that he's happy just chilling with Mason around the house. Back in October, he shared a photo of Mason with his brother Reign Disick, 7, during a "Boyz night" as they sat on the couch, Mason with a phone in his hand and Reign seeming to watch TV.

And he also has a special bond with his daughter Penelope Disick, 9—who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. In February, he said Penelope has made him "appreciate life more."

"Watching her grow into the little lady she is today has made me appreciate life more and more every day," he wrote for Valentine's Day. "I love u soooooo much p!