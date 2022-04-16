Why The Ultimatum’s Rae Williams Is “Staying Quiet” About Breakup With Zay Wilson

Watch : Netflix's The Ultimatum: Is There Hope for Rae & Jake?

What really went down between Rae Williams and Zay Wilson? She's keeping her cards close to her chest.

The couple arrived together at the start of The Ultimatum, split during the trial marriage and left the Netflix reality show single. It seemed like Rae was going to ride off into the sunset with co-star Jake Cunningham instead, because they were given golden tickets to travel anywhere in the world together.

But, during the reunion on April 13, they revealed they didn't actually use the tickets.

Rae said they "came to a consensus that everybody needed more time to heal." She added, "I felt like it was really insensitive to kind of to be like, 'OK, bye! Yeah, f--k y'all, we're just going to get on a plane.'"

Rae said on the show that her original partner Zay wasn't "actively" holding her back. "I think Jake and I both made a conscious choice to kind of backtrack."