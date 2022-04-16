10 Hidden Gems in Express' Weekend Sale You Don't Want to Miss

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who else is in the mood to shop?

If you're looking to spruce up your wardrobe, head over to Express for all your style needs! This weekend, the fashion retailer is offering up to 50% off select styles and 40% off all jeans and dresses, plus take an extra 60% off clearance.

From two-piece sets and bodysuits fit for everyday wear to vacation-ready dresses and denim you'll want to wear on repeat, we scoured the sale section to find the best deals for you, so you can spend your extra time and money doing something fun this weekend while you wait for your new clothes to arrive.

Scroll below for our picks!