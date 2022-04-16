Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale: Hurry! It's the Last Day to Score Jaw-Dropping Deals Up to 95% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you haven't already shopped Nordstrom Rack's End of Season Sale, the time to shop is now. After all, you don't want to miss an extra 40% off clearance styles from brands we all can't get enough of like Free People, Good American, Ugg, Kate Spade and Nike. With an added discount that big, you can find deals up to 95% off!

Nordstrom Rack's clearance section has over 15,000 items for you to browse through. The women's clearance alone has over 10,000 items to shop. Needless to say, that's a lot to go through. Because of that, we went treasure hunting for some of the best deals we could find and trust us, there are some serious gems.

If you're in the market for new jeans, you can score a pair from premium denim brands like Hudson for as low as $27. Considering these jeans typically cost you close to $200, you're getting a great discount. Want a light and breezy maxi dress to keep you comfy during the hotter days? Lovestitch's highly rated Gauze Maxi Dress (originally $88) is on sale for as low as $14. If you're a fan of Good American styles but not the price, these stylish chunky slide sandals (originally $129) are on sale today for just $29.

But those aren't the only great discounts you can score. We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find from Nordstrom Rack's Spring Sale. Check those out below.