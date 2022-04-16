Model Courtney Tailor Speaks Out on Domestic Dispute With Boyfriend Christian Obumseli Before His Death

Model Courtney Tailor is addressing the death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.
On April 3, Miami police responded to a domestic violence incident that involved a stabbing, according to a statement from the Miami Dade Police Department obtained by E! News. Around 5 p.m., officers arrived and found Obumseli, 27, suffering from "an apparent knife wound," per police.
Obumseli was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injury.
Authorities said they interviewed a woman at the scene, though police have not released her identity. The preliminary investigation found that the woman and Obumseli were involved in a "physical altercation," according to the statement obtained on April 8.
Now, Tailor (real name Courtney Clenney) has spoken out in a statement from her lawyer, Frank Prieto.
"Since the events of that tragic night, Courtney has been filled with absolute grief and despair," read the message, obtained by E! News on April 14. "Courtney is mourning the loss of Mr. Obumseli, in private, out of respect for his family. There is nothing we can say to alleviate the pain his family is going through; however, their calls for justice and an arrest in this matter are misplaced."
According to Prieto's statement, "There is no doubt the two of them had a tumultuous relationship; moreover, there is evidence that Courtney was a victim of physical, emotional, and mental abuse at the hands of Obumseli."
He alleged that "that night was no different and Courtney had the right to defend herself out of fear for her life."
Her lawyer said Tailor, 25, cooperated with investigators and he alleged that her "actions were clearly self-defense."
However, Obumseli's family's attorney Larry Handfield alleged in a prior interview with Rolling Stone that Obumseli's death was "unprovoked."
"To add insult to injury, the person responsible for killing [Obumseli] is walking around free and has not been arrested for causing the death of this young man," he said in the article published April 14. "She has not shown any remorse for her actions and it is obvious to the family that Ms. Clenney … is receiving special treatment that is not afforded to the rest of us."
E! News has reached out to Handfield for comment and has not heard back.
Tailor's lawyer seemed to respond on April 14, saying that "justice" in the case does not call for arrests or charges to be made.
"It is absolutely irresponsible for the family's attorney (who was not present and has not seen the evidence in this case) to allege that the events of that evening were 'unprovoked' or to insinuate that she is being afforded special treatment," he said. "There is competent and substantial evidence that Courtney is the victim of domestic violence and possibly human trafficking."
Homicide detectives have been investigating the case, according to the April 8 statement from Miami police. The department had no update when contacted by E! News on April 15.
Obumseli's brother Jeffrey created a GoFundMe Page, which has raised about $80,000 for funeral costs. "Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him," the page reads. "We will never forget his infectious smile that could light up any room or his caring spirit."
Tailor describes herself on her OnlyFans account as a "proud Texan" and "full-time fitness model and foodie." She wrote that she is "living with my 2 dogs, Jesse and Ranger. I just moved to Miami so I need your positive vibes! Scary BIG change for this lil texas girl."