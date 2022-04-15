Girls Turns 10: Why You Shouldn't Expect a Reboot

Watch : Jemima Kirke Sounds Off on the End of "Girls"

It's been 10 years since Hannah, Marnie, Jessa and Shoshanna waltzed into our lives with their 20-something problems in New York City.

Somehow, it all seemed a lot more simple back then, didn't it?

Girls, the groundbreaking HBO comedy created by Lena Dunham, premiered a decade ago and while the show was often a lightning rod for conversation and debate, its legacy as a perfect distillation of big city life in the mid-2010s remains intact.

Starring Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet, the show depicted the often very messy and complicated—but always honest—lives of four friends in New York, as they attempted to navigate work, relationships, family and heartbreak. Lots and lots of heartbreak.

The show was nominated for 19 Emmys over the course of its six seasons and won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series—Comedy or Musical in 2013.

Girls also helped launch the career of now two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver, who played Dunham's love interest on the show.

Since Girls ended in 2017, the core cast members have all gone on to find other successes. Dunham has developed multiple television projects and premiered her film Sharp Stick at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, Williams starred in 2017's horror phenomenon Get Out, Kirke is set to star in Hulu's Conversations with Friends and Mamet currently stars on HBO Max's The Flight Attendant.