New Kid on the Block: Breakout Country Star Priscilla Block Is Bringing the Party

We'll never be "just about over" Priscilla Block.
The 26-year-old country singer first burst onto the music scene thanks to TikTok, where she spent the pandemic sharing her original songs and bold attitude with fans. Who else sings songs about PMS or having curves that'll save lives?
"With ‘PMS' and ‘Thick Thighs', when I wrote those songs, they are unapologetically me," says Block. "Just seeing the response from people, it makes you be like ‘wow, this is what I should write about: my life and PMS-ing and being this hot mess all the time.' People relate to it. People want to hear it."
Perhaps the song she's most known for, however, is her viral hit single "Just About Over You" that tells the story of a backslide. A girl goes out with her friends and is having the time of her life until her ex walks in and all her old feelings rush back.
"Why'd you have to come back in right then, right when I was just getting good and gone?"
Those song lyrics are so relatable because the story is 100% true, says Block.
"I really wanted the video to feel like [you] were there with me that night," she explains of the project, which earned her her first CMT Awards nomination for Breakthrough Video of the Year. "How that song came about, running into my ex, we literally shot the video exactly how it happened. It was really cool. It was like me reliving that night."
Block has more memorable nights in her near future as she experiences her first headlining tour Welcome to the Block Party, which is already underway, and she's quickly finding that the crowds have a favorite—her hit "My Bar."
"The crowds are so freaking loud that I can barely sometimes hear myself singing," she says. "And that's awesome. It's everyone's show. It's not just my show, it's every single person in that room and the fact that they're singing ["My Bar"] like it's their own song is awesome."
And, though the crowds may have their favorite, Block says she has a different one.
"I love ‘Like A Boy,'" she says. "I remember the day that I wrote it, and I knew that that song was so special and then when we went in to record it, it just had a new life, and now I'm seeing the life that it's having on the road and people relating to it and feeling it."
And Block has a message for mean girls In "Peaked in High School," another song off the album. "I got a deal, you got divorced," she sings. But, in the spirit of honesty, Block says landing that deal brought with it a lot of different emotions.
"It was very overwhelming, exciting, scary. When every label started calling me, you'd think that the moment will be like, ‘Oh my god, it's here, popping champagne. Yay,'" she shares. "But for me, it was honestly kind of scary because you just hear horror stories of people signing their life away. But it was also so special for me, and I'm like holy s--t! I did do this and they do want me, and it's not me knocking on their doors. They're knocking on mine! And that line, it's the whole idea: anybody that didn't believe in me, here I am."
So, what's next? Country music fans may have something else to look forward to from Block, who dreams of performing on "CMT Crossroads" with Lizzo.
What would they sing, you ask?
"‘Truth Hurts' and ‘Thick Thighs,'" she answers. "I feel like there could be a mash up with that. And I want freaking Lizzo to be on the flute during ‘Thick Thighs.' I see it happening. I see us both twerking together. It's just gonna be a moment."
In fact, Priscilla often jokes during her live performances that if the audience happens to forget her name, all they have to do is search for her song "Thick Thighs" and she'll come right up. So, Lizzo, if you're out there, let's make all these rumors true.
"I've let go of being worried about what people think," Block explained. "I'm a curvy girl, and why can't I sing about that, too? And I think that seeing the response from the people? It's like, ‘Why wouldn't I own this and be proud of it?'"
Oh, and as for her block party? Priscilla requests that the Kardashians be the guests of honor, though she has one condition. "They can host! That would be even better because I'm sure their party would be way more kickass than mine!"
You can catch Priscilla Block at any of her Welcome to the Block Party Tour dates now through October.