Kendall Jenner Goes Topless for Tequila-Filled Pool Day

Tan lines are out, but tequila is in.

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram on April 15 to show off her 818 Tequila-enhanced pool day. The reality TV star posed for the camera wearing blue bikini bottoms without a bikini top. She arranged one arm strategically over her chest to, um, prevent any unfortunate sun burn.

Kendall naturally accessorized the look with a bottle of tequila in hand. She captioned the moment, "@drink818 by the pool>." The post also featured shots of a mini liquor bottle and pool floats shaped like the 818 Tequila logo.

While tequila can certainly make for a nice addition to a day off, Kendall means business when it comes to her brand. Back in February, the entrepreneur was honored as one of 100 women who are making an impact on the sixth annual Create & Cultivate 100 List.

In her interview for Create & Cultivate, Kendall shared what attracted her to the tequila business.