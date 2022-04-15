Bridgerton Stars Want This Oscar Nominee to Join the Show

Watch : Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel Reveals Queen SPINOFF Coming!

The people of the Ton have spoken!

The cast of Bridgerton—including Simone Ashley as Kate, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope, Charithra Chandran as Edwina, Luke Newton as Colin, and Bessie Carter as Prudence—have come to an agreement on who they would like to join the Netflix series. The answer? None other than Oscar nominee and period drama queen Keira Knightley.

"She'd totally fit into the world of Bridgerton," Charithra said in Netflix's YouTube series Screen Test. "We'd love to have her."

Charithra noted that "probably any Kiera Knightley character" would fit in the Regency Era drama well, with Simone adding that Kiera's Elizabeth Swann from Pirates of the Caribbean would blend in seamlessly.

But while Charithra and Simone are big advocates for the Pride and Prejudice actress, Luke would like to see someone that, well, we weren't expecting.

The actor, who stars as the third son of the Bridgerton family, revealed that he would like to see Edna Mode, a.k.a. the sassy supersuit and fashion designer from Disney Pixar's The Incredibles.

Luke added that he'd love to see Edna open her own "rival store" in London. "Just imagine her being like, 'darling, you need more necktie,' you know?"