14 Crystals to Give You a "Fresh Perspective" During April 30's Partial Solar Eclipse

If you're going through an adjustment in your life, you're not alone. For astrology fans, the upcoming partial solar eclipse on April 30 is the perfect time for a new start. The eclipse will occur in Antarctica and the southern part of South America beginning at 2:45 p.m. EDT, per space.com.

According to crystal expert Xicalli Garcia, who works at the metaphysical shop House of Intuition, the partial solar eclipse will be happening during a new moon in the sign of Taurus, which rules physical possession and how we value ourselves.

"This New Moon Solar Eclipse will bring a long-term change in our sense of security financially and a fresh perspective on how we love ourselves," she tells E! News, while asking us all to consider, "What do you value considerably in your home? The universe wants us to wake up to a better sense of worth and reassess what we surround ourselves with."