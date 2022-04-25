14 Crystals to Give You a "Fresh Perspective" During April 30's Partial Solar Eclipse

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Waiting for a change to set us free!
If you're going through an adjustment in your life, you're not alone. For astrology fans, the upcoming partial solar eclipse on April 30 is the perfect time for a new start. The eclipse will occur in Antarctica and the southern part of South America beginning at 2:45 p.m. EDT, per space.com.
According to crystal expert Xicalli Garcia, who works at the metaphysical shop House of Intuition, the partial solar eclipse will be happening during a new moon in the sign of Taurus, which rules physical possession and how we value ourselves.
"This New Moon Solar Eclipse will bring a long-term change in our sense of security financially and a fresh perspective on how we love ourselves," she tells E! News, while asking us all to consider, "What do you value considerably in your home? The universe wants us to wake up to a better sense of worth and reassess what we surround ourselves with."
During the partial solar eclipse, the first of the year, you might want to downsize and let go of any physical items that hold either "bad memories" or other "negative attachments," Garcia adds.
"It's a perfect time to take control of your finances and implement a new solid plan for the future," she explains. "The abundant energy is limitless, we just need to understand our own worth and get in touch with what we truly value."
While you might be letting go of unnecessary items in your life, the eclipse can also be a time to be intentional about the objects you do want in your space. With that in mind, we selected our top picks for crystals and other tools to help you embrace and welcome in these changes.
Black Moonstone Tumbles
Black Moonstone represents the dark new moon sky, Garcia explains. "It's all about having a fresh start and guiding one on their new journey," she says. "It's a supportive crystal during any New Moon as it allows one to be grounded in their own personal power." Shop these polished crystals from House of Intuition, whose celebrity clients include Jennifer Lopez, Julianne Hough and Jenna Dewan.
Higher Self Crystal Grid
Garcia recommends this grid to super charge your crystals in light of the partial solar eclipse. Use three black moonstones and three flower agates, with a pointed clear quartz crystal in the middle. "Flower agate is a stone of inner beauty and growth," she says. "This stone taps into our evolutionary power to expand our full potential and understand our gifts. These stones together or alone can help us understand our self worth and value we have in this world."
Let the crystals bathe under the dark night from April 29 to May 1, while speaking the mantra, "I support new ideas and energies to change and increase myself value, myself worth," says Garcia, adding that the process will help charge your crystals with the specific energies of the new moon solar eclipse in Taurus.
Flower Agate Tower
With a strong connection to the Heart Chakra, the flower agate towers will relieve "tension and anxiety while bringing peace and harmony to your life," according to Etsy shop owner Liz Creation Studio.
Pink Flower Agate Polished Tumbled Stones
These unique stones are intuitively chosen, cleansed in the mountains streams in the Pacific Northwest or by moonlight and then charged on an altar by Seattle-based shop Peach and Pine Crystals.
Black Moonstone Bracelet
You can also choose to wear black moonstone around your wrist while embracing new beginnings.
Crackle Quartz Towers
Complete your crystal grid with clear quartz. These sparkling crackled towers make a perfect addition to your collection as well.
Taurus Zodiac Sign Crystal Set
Celebrate Taurus season with your faves Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson and more celebs who embody this earth sign. Treat yourself (or a Taurus in your life) with this kit, which includes kambaba jasper, pyrite, green aventurine, jade and palo santo to bring peace and calm.
Solar Eclipse Necklace
What better way to mark the eclipse than with this 18-karat gold-filled chain and charm, symbolizing the moon and sun?
The Empress Major Arcana Candle
The House of Intuition states, "This candle calls in the archetypal energy of its Major Arcana Tarot guide, to support you through transitions on your life's path." It has the Taurus and Venus energy you need during this time (plus an olive and vetiver scent).
Rose Quartz Sphere
Since Taurus is ruled by Venus, you can't go wrong with some rose quartz to bring love or self-love into your life.
Large Rose Quartz Crystal Tower
...or opt for this 5.25-inch tall rose quartz tower to use with a crystal grid, in a terrarium or for meditation.
Love Bath Bomb
This organic bath bomb—made with essential oils, sea salt and rose petals—is also a must-have during Taurus season.
14-Karat Gold Eclipse Necklace
This 14-karat solid gold necklace is a chic way to celebrate the eclipse on April 30.
Change Your Energy: Healing Crystals for Health, Wealth, Love & Luck
Finally, continue your crystal learning with this guide by Krista N. Mitchell, who is also known as "The Rock Whisperer."
