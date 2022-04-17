Exclusive

Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals What Her Parents Think of Her Boyfriend Jake Funk

Before leaving for Coachella, The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss chatted with E! News about her relationship with her boyfriend, Los Angeles Rams running back Jake Funk.

Touchdown, parents approve!

The Bachelor season 24 alum Hannah Ann Sluss, who confirmed her relationship with Los Angeles Rams running back Jake Funk in February, told E! News that their families have already met each other.

"I met his parents," she said. "Then that next week, had my parents come out from Tennessee. They made the trip out to California and they met him and then also his parents all within the same day, which was really fun."

She continued, "They adore him. They think he's like, such a great fit for me."

Sluss, 25, said Funk, 24, is set to join her for a hometown visit to Tennessee this summer. She said he will get to see her "country upbringing, which will be fun."

Sluss said she and Funk share a "common vision for the future," adding, "I don't want to change anything about him. I mean, he's my best friend and we just truly enjoy being around each other."

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Sluss is also making efforts to get more acquainted with Funk's world. She said he is teaching her all about the scoring rules of NFL games "so I'm able to like be more of a fan." She added, "I grew up in the South, so it was more about college football versus NFL. I actually went to my first NFL game when we first started dating, so I had never been to a game before."

The two have traveled together in recent months—vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and attending the Florida Derby.

 

But Sluss is now on a girls' trip. She spoke with E! News just before she headed to Indio, Calif., to attend the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with best friend Leah. She also plans to meet up with fellow Bachelor Nation star Amanda Stanton, one of her "super close friends."

