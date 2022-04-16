See David Beckham, Dorit Kemsley and Other Stars Celebrating Easter and Passover 2022

Watch : Quick & Easy Easter Brunch Ideas the Whole Family Will Love

Happy Easter and Chag Pesach Sameach!

Easter and Passover are upon us, and celebrities are already rounding up their families to engage in favorite holiday traditions. This year's Easter celebration is on April 17.

"Happy Easter weekend from the Beckham's & coco @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven," David Beckham wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of himself sharing a carrot with the family's pet rabbit.

Mindy Kaling shared an adorable pic of her 4-year-old daughter, whose name she has not made public, dyeing Easter eggs.

Passover runs from April 15 to April 22. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley shared an Instagram photo of her extended family celebrating at home, writing, "The best part of Passover is getting to spend time with my family. #blessed."

And some celebs spent the Jewish holiday giving back. Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber, the grandson of a Jewish Ukrainian immigrant, traveled to Poland as part of a mission by World Central Kitchen and helped prepare a Seder dinner for Ukrainian refugees who escaped their country amid the Russian invasion.