See David Beckham, Dorit Kemsley and Other Stars Celebrating Easter and Passover 2022

Easter and Passover are here and celebrities are gathering with their families to celebrate. See their family photos.

By Corinne Heller, Steven Vargas Apr 16, 2022 8:59 PMTags
FamilyLiev SchreiberHolidaysEasterCelebrities
Watch: Quick & Easy Easter Brunch Ideas the Whole Family Will Love

Happy Easter and Chag Pesach Sameach!

Easter and Passover are upon us, and celebrities are already rounding up their families to engage in favorite holiday traditions. This year's Easter celebration is on April 17.

"Happy Easter weekend from the Beckham's & coco @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven," David Beckham wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of himself sharing a carrot with the family's pet rabbit.

Mindy Kaling shared an adorable pic of her 4-year-old daughter, whose name she has not made public, dyeing Easter eggs.

Passover runs from April 15 to April 22. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley shared an Instagram photo of her extended family celebrating at home, writing, "The best part of Passover is getting to spend time with my family. #blessed."

And some celebs spent the Jewish holiday giving back. Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber, the grandson of a Jewish Ukrainian immigrant, traveled to Poland as part of a mission by World Central Kitchen and helped prepare a Seder dinner for Ukrainian refugees who escaped their country amid the Russian invasion.

photos
Passover in Movies and TV

"'Let all who are hungry come and eat.' Jews recite this ancient phrase during #Passover, which begins Friday," the actor wrote on Instagram. "Doing our part with @wckitchen here in #Poland, where we're preparing a traditional Passover feast for Ukrainian #refugees. Happy Pesach! #StandWithUkraine #WorldCentralKitchen #Ukraine @bluecheckukraine @wckitchen"

See photos of stars celebrating Easter and Passover this year and in years past:

Instagram / David Beckham
David Beckham

The star shares a tasty Easter snack with the family pet, Coco.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham
Harper Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's daughter hugs their pet rabbit.

Instagram / Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

The model posted this pic of her and husband Justin Ervin's 2-year-old son Isaac and his 3-month-old twin brothers, Malachi and Roman.

Instagram / Dorit Kemsley
Dorit Kemsley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram, "The best part of Passover is getting to spend time with my family. #bless"

Instagram / Liev Schrieber
Liev Schrieber

The Ray Donovan star, the grandson of a Jewish Ukrainian immigrant, traveled to Poland ahead of the Passover holiday as part of a mission by World Central Kitchen. He helped prepare a Seder dinner for Ukrainian refugees.

Instagram / Liev Schrieber
Mark Murphy

Liev Schrieber was joined by the Food Network chef, who often appears on Chopped.

Instagram / Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling

The actress' 4-year-old daughter dyes eggs for Easter 2022.

Instagram
Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker

2021 Holidays:

"Happy Easter y'all! This was the best we could get outta 30 photos," the singer wrote on Instagram. "Hope everyone has a beautiful and blessed day!" Jessie wore Kittenish while Eric sported Mizzen+Main. 

Instagram
Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

The couple's son steals the show in his Janie and Jack attire while celebrating Easter Sunday. 

Instagram
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

"Happy Easter," the couple wrote on Instagram after their daughter celebrated a little too hard. She still looked cute in her Janie and Jack rainbow tiered tulle dress.

Instagram
Molly Sims

"We could not LOVE these bunnies more #grateful," the Las Vegas star wrote on Instagram as her kids wore matching Pottery Barn Kids Easter jammies. "You guys know how much I love a tradition. Make the most of everyday. Happy Easter"

Instagram @kayladenae
Gretchen Rossi

"Sky had the best time meeting the Easter Bunny this past weekend at @stylemyholidays set up!" the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Khai

The supermodel dresses up her and Zayn Malik's daughter in an adorable bunny-themed costume!

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his fiancée shared this family pic with baby girl Sterling on Easter 2021.

Instagram / Kate Upton
Kate Upton & Justin Verlander

The model appears with the MLB star and their daughter Genevieve in this vacation photo posted on Instagram on Easter Sunday. She wrote, "Spending my day with loved ones... doesn't get much better than this. Happy Easter! [pink heart emoji] [bunny face emoji]."

Instagram / Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria

The actress posted this photo of herself with her and husband José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón's son, Santiago Enrique Bastón. She wrote, "Let the egg hunt commence! #HappyEaster!"

Instagram
Jenna Dewan

"My magical bunny," the actress and dancer wrote as her daughter sported a Pottery Barn Kids Easter outfit. 

Instagram / Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner

The actress shared this photo on Easter Sunday 2021.

Instagram
Ayesha Curry

"Found it mama!!!" the celebrity chef wrote on Instagram as her son wore Pottery Barn Kids Easter jammies.

Instagram / Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson & Ciara

On Easter Sunday 2021, the NFL star shared on Instagram this video of himself with his wife and kids Future Zahir WilburnSienna Princess Wilson and baby Win Harrison Wilson. Russell wrote, "Happy Easter! Jesus has Risen! Praying for a year of Love, Faith, and Hope! Love, The Wilsons [six red heart emojis].

Instagram / Candace Cameron Bure
Candace Cameron Bure

On Easter Sunday 2021, the Fuller house alum shared this family photo with husband Valeri Bure and children Natasha, Lev and Maksim.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson

The star posted this selfie of herself with husband Eric Johnson and their children Maxwell Drew Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson, and Birdie Mae Johnson on Easter Sunday 2021.

Instagram / David Beckham / Nicola Peltz
David Beckham & Victoria Beckham

The two appear with their sons Brooklyn Beckham, 22, Romeo Beckham, 18, and Cruz Beckham, 16, and daughter Harper Beckham, 9, in this Easter 2021 photo taken by Brooklyn's fiancée Nicole Peltz.

Instagram / Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham shared this Instagram photo of himself and his fiancée celebrating Easter 2021 with his family. He wrote, "The cutest Easter bunny [red heart emoji]."

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan

The Mean Girls alum shared on Instagram this selfie on Easter Sunday 2021, writing, "Ready for Easter Sunday [chick emoji] [bunny face emoji] #family #love #happiness #happyeaster."

Instagram / Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady

"Happy Easter!" the supermodel wrote on Instagram on Easter Sunday 2021, alongside this photo of the couple with their kids, Benjamin and Vivian. "Sending so much love to you and your families. May the spirit of renewal and rebirth fill all our hearts with hope and gratitude."

Instagram / Jenelle Evans
Jenelle Evans

The Teen Mom 2 alum appears with her husband David Eason and kids Maryssa Eason, Jace Evans, Kaiser Griffith and Ensley Eason in this Easter 2021 photo the reality star shared on Instagram.

Instagram @kayladenae
Jade Roper Tolbert

"We had an eggcellent time meeting the Easter Bunny!" the Bachelor in Paradise star shared on Instagram after attending Style My Holidays' latest event. "Tell me, Team Peeps or Team Reese's Eggs?" 

Instagram / John Legend
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

The singer dressed up as the Easter Bunny and enjoyed a cuddle with his wife at a family holiday celebration a week before Easter 2021.

Instagram @kayladenae
Lydia McLaughlin

"Hipity hop to the Easter bunny! We are ready for Easter over here," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "@stylemyholidays always making the best events for kiddos. If you are in OC check them out. The boys outfits are @janieandjack." 

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Easter and Passover Through the Years

Trending Stories

1

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Fly to Barbados Amid Cheating Rumors

2
Exclusive

How Michelle Hord Accepted Her New Reality After Her Daughter's Murder

3

Dwayne Haskins’ Widow Speaks Out After NFL Star’s Death

(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Fly to Barbados Amid Cheating Rumors

2
Exclusive

How Michelle Hord Accepted Her New Reality After Her Daughter's Murder

3

Dwayne Haskins’ Widow Speaks Out After NFL Star’s Death

4

How Kris Jenner Helped Kim Kardashian Through Her Divorce

5

OnlyFans Model Speaks Out on Dispute With Boyfriend Before His Death