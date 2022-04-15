Kiefer Sutherland Reveals Where He Stands on Another 24 Reboot

Kiefer Sutherland doesn't think the clock has run out on 24.
The actor, who played Jack Bauer on the hit Fox drama for eight seasons—plus a movie and a reboot—believes there's still plenty of story to be told.
"I do believe the story is unresolved," Kiefer told GQ. "If something were to be written that made sense to me and that I thought was going to contribute to the franchise then I would be behind it, even if my participation in that were to be limited."
Kiefer, who plays President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Showtime's The First Lady, emphasized that he wouldn't return to 24 unless all the pieces fell into place.
"My involvement will always be predicated on what I perceive is the quality of the writing," he told GQ. "If [original showrunner] Howard Gordon is motivated to do it, we'll see what happens."
After the first run of 24 ended in 2010, the show returned with the 12-episode reboot 24: Live Another Day in 2014. Both Kiefer and Howard were involved in the project.
Yet Kiefer knows not to stoke the flames when it comes to the possibility of stepping into Jack Bauer's shoes again.
"I miss it. It was an incredible experience," the actor said. "I have learned that you're just better off not to be definitive about your answer of whether you will do something or not do something."
Still, that doesn't mean the idea of a reboot hasn't been percolating. In September, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn said that conversations about the return of 24 have happened.
"There's still a possibility, there's still some discussions with the producers on a take that we have yet to hear," he told Deadline. "There [are] some active creative discussions that are happening."
Even Kiefer admits that he's brainstormed reboot concepts of his own.
"I think the only thing that would ever make sense—and I've told Howard this—is that you launch the new cast because they're trying to get me back from China or wherever the hell it is that I ended up," he told NME in January.
While 24 fans watch the clock, they can get their Kiefer fix when The First Lady premieres April 17 on Showtime.