Nikki Glaser's Obsession With Taylor Swift Is All Too Relatable

Watch : Nikki Glaser Teases HILARIOUS New E! Show: Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

Like most of us, Nikki Glaser just can't shake off her obsession with Taylor Swift.

The comedian has been more than outspoken about her love and admiration for the Grammy-winning singer, and fans will see even more when her new E! series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? premieres next month. Now, Nikki is revealing why she relates to Taylor on such a personal level.

"I was going through a breakup with this ex boyfriend when 1989 was released and I think that album coinciding with my breakup, I just had never felt so seen," Nikki told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I just suddenly had this artist who was writing songs for every step of my life. I've never been so instantly obsessed with someone and felt like I was so emotionally connected to someone."

She continued, "It doesn't hurt that she's a tall, blonde girl and we kind of look similar. Also, I kind of saw myself in her in the sense that I'm a comedian who takes to the stage and talks about men who have hurt me and my relationships and my love life. Sometimes I get people being like, ‘Oh, don't date Nikki, she'll talk about you.' I related to Taylor in that way and she's just an incredible artist."