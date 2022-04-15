The Stars of The First Lady Reveal Whether They'd Take on the Role in Real Life

Watch : Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady

Seems like playing the First Lady on TV was more than enough for these actresses.

Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson revealed whether they would take on the position in real life exclusively with E! News' Francesca Amiker at The First Lady's red carpet on April 14.

"Not interested," said Pfeiffer, who plays First Lady Betty Ford in the new Showtime series. "President, maybe."

Nonetheless, the Oscar-nominated actress is excited for viewers to discover "how fascinating" Ford was.

"She ran a command center in the White House to lobby for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, and she talked about a lot of very hot-button subjects that were just not discussed," Pfeiffer shared. "Breast cancer—it was shameful to talk about things, and so she saved a lot of lives."

Living in a former First Lady's shoes in her role as the iconic Eleanor Roosevelt, Anderson has no interest in moving into the White House any time soon, responding to Amiker's question with a "Hell no."