What’s Next for The Ultimatum's Nate and Lauren? She Says…

Are those wedding bells we hear in the distance?

They sure are! The Ultimatum's Lauren Pounds and Nate Ruggles may have had an unconventional journey on the Netflix hit series, but they are ready to say "I do." And on April 14, Lauren revealed that the pair has officially picked a wedding date.

"In October, we went on a road trip through Colorado to find a wedding venue. We love the outdoors and have always wanted a mountain wedding," Lauren wrote in an Instagram post. "We landed on our perfect venue and will be getting married on October 1st, 2022."

But before they picked their venue, Nate got down on one knee once more.

"After we left the show, Nathan hit up a diamond broker and had my ring made," she shared. "About 6 weeks later, he took me to Zilker park (here in Austin) and got down on one knee all over again. He knew, as well as I did, that our tv engagement was NOT cute and needed a do-over."