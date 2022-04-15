Fenty's Amina Muaddi Slams “Malicious” Claim That A$AP Rocky Cheated With Her Amid Rihanna’s Pregnancy

Watch : Rihanna STUNS in Vogue Maternity Shoot

Stop the disturbia.

On April 14, a tweet that accused A$AP Rocky of cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna with Fenty shoe designer, Amina Muaddi, went viral. But it only took about four, five seconds for Amina to put the "malicious" rumor to rest, calling it an "unfounded lie."



"I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile," she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram April 15. "I initially assumed that this fake gossip—fabricated with such malicious intent—would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24 [hours], I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics, regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life."

Amina, who has worked on the Fenty brand alongside Rihanna for the last few years, explained why she decided to break her silence.