Watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Captain Glenn and Daisy Butt Heads in Sneak Peek

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Looks like things aren't exactly ship-shape on the new episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

It's Captain Glenn Shephard versus Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher in this exclusive sneak peek of the Bravo series' April 18 episode, as the two come to a disagreement about taking the boat out for an early morning jaunt.

"We're thinking about going out for a sail, there's a little bit of wind," Glenn says to one of the boat's guests. And while a morning sail sounds like a fun idea to him, it doesn't to Daisy, who had just set the table for breakfast.

"Won't take long to clear that, though. Right?" he asks Daisy, who's annoyed at the captain's rush to get going.

"This will take two seconds," she says about putting away loose items in the cabin. "It's the breakfast that takes long because [Chef Marcos Spaziani] does all those platters…"

She reinforces to the captain that it all comes down to what time the guests wake up and eat, something he hopes will take less than 20 minutes.