Exclusive

Watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Captain Glenn and Daisy Butt Heads in Sneak Peek

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Captain Glenn and Chief Stew Daisy come to a morning sail disagreement in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the April 18 episode. See what happens!

By Paige Strout Apr 18, 2022 2:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Looks like things aren't exactly ship-shape on the new episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

It's Captain Glenn Shephard versus Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher in this exclusive sneak peek of the Bravo series' April 18 episode, as the two come to a disagreement about taking the boat out for an early morning jaunt.

"We're thinking about going out for a sail, there's a little bit of wind," Glenn says to one of the boat's guests. And while a morning sail sounds like a fun idea to him, it doesn't to Daisy, who had just set the table for breakfast.

"Won't take long to clear that, though. Right?" he asks Daisy, who's annoyed at the captain's rush to get going.

"This will take two seconds," she says about putting away loose items in the cabin. "It's the breakfast that takes long because [Chef Marcos Spaziani] does all those platters…"

She reinforces to the captain that it all comes down to what time the guests wake up and eat, something he hopes will take less than 20 minutes.

photos
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Cast

"I can do it, but things might break. That's the thing," she informs Glenn. "Just letting you know, no one's up. We still have to do cabins."

Wanting to give his passengers the sailing experience they signed up for, Glenn is not in the mood for Daisy's complaining.

"We can't not sail," he says in a confessional. "We gotta find a way to do it, end of story."

Aye, aye, Captain.

Check out the full sneak peek in the clip above.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Recalls “Tough” Talk With Scott Disick About Kourtney

2

Coachella 2022: See the Best Celebrity Fashion Outfits

3

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Recalls “Tough” Talk With Scott Disick About Kourtney

2

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott

3

Coachella 2022: See the Best Celebrity Fashion Outfits

4

Love Is Blind's Deepti and Kyle Hang Out At Coachella Together

5

See Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Tributes From Khloe, Kris & More