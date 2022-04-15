G-Eazy Honors Late Mom With Song "Angel" 5 Months After Her Death

G-Eazy has unwrapped a special birthday gift for his "angel" mother.
On April 15, the "No Limit" rapper, 32, celebrated what would have been his late mother's special day by releasing a new single, titled "Angel." The song comes five months after the artist's mother, Suzanne Olmstead, passed away in November 2021.
In the poignant track's lyrics, G-Eazy describes longing to reunite with someone in his dreams, rapping, "When I lay down and I fall asleep / Hope I might see you in my dreams / But it's been a few months / Since I seen you in one of these."
The rapper also sheds light on his mental state and his attempts to bury his grief, adding, "My heart broke speeding down that road / Can't stop bleeding but I hide these holes / Just a facade people want to see / If they took the time to look closely / I'm in agony."
In addition to the song, G-Eazy also created The Dandelion Scholarship in honor of his mother. The annual scholarship will see one high school senior, who is pursuing an arts degree, receive $15,000 to help them achieve their dreams. The recipient will be announced each year on G-Eazy's mother's birthday, April 15.
The musician also created the song's music video with his mother in mind.
The visual is composed entirely of snapshots of G-Eazy (real name Gerald Earl Gillum) and his mother, which range from childhood photos to images of her proudly watching him perform from the crowd at his concerts.
A day before the song's release, the artist shared a snippet of it on Instagram and gave insight into how he's been navigating his grief through music. "Been thinking about my mom a lot lately," he wrote. "Grieving can be a complicated process, it comes in waves. Dropping a song tomorrow on her birthday that I wrote about that process."
In November 2021, G-Eazy penned a heartfelt tribute to "my queen, my hero, my everything… my mom" on Instagram. "What you went through, the pain you endured, and the impossible adversity you faced will stay with me forever, deeply engrained in the fibers of my identity and being," he shared at the time. "You will always be my biggest inspiration."
Now, he's sending her a powerful message on her special day. Marking the song's release, the artist tweeted, "Happy birthday mama."