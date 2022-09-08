BREAKING

Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96
Breaking

Prince Charles Officially Becomes King After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Just moments after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, her oldest son, Prince Charles, was formally recognized as the new reigning British monarch.

By Kisha Forde Sep 08, 2022 6:14 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesBreakingRoyalsQueen Elizabeth IICelebritiesPrince Charles
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, Prince Charles has ascended to the throne.
 
The Queen's eldest son, 73, has been confirmed to be the new reigning British monarch immediately following his mother's death.

In accordance with British rule, the King's succession comes just moments after Buckingham Palace announced that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

The royal family shared the news of her passing in a  statement posted to social media, writing, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
 
Before his promotion, Charles had cemented himself as both the oldest and the longest-serving heir apparent in British history (his title as Prince of Wales has been held since July 1958) thanks to the fact that his mother was the longest serving monarch for over 70 years. 

photos
70 Facts About Queen Elizabeth II

After his father, Prince Philip, died in April 2021, Charles also inherited the title of Duke of Edinburgh and in recent years he'd gained extra experience, attending engagements such as the Remembrance Sunday Service in November 2021 and the Royal Maundy Service in April 2022, on behalf of the Queen.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be With Queen

2

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Have Officially Changed

3
Breaking

Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

As for Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the change within the throne also means that she becomes "Queen Consort," which is a title that was bestowed upon her by the Queen herself in February 2022. (Before then she was known as HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, rather than taking on the Princess of Wales title so closely associated with Charles' first wife, the late Princess Diana.)

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement released on Feb. 5. "And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service." The following day, on the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day, also known as her Platinum Jubilee, Charles and Camilla accepted the "honor" in a statement.

Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images

On the heels of Charles becoming King of the United Kingdom, his eldest son, Prince William, 40, is now officially the next heir in line for the British throne.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be With Queen

2

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Have Officially Changed

3
Breaking

Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

4

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

5

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast