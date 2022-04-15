Alleged Trespasser Shot Outside DaBaby's North Carolina Home

A person was shot and injured outside the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby, police say.
The musician has not yet commented on the incident, which took place on the evening of April 13. Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the property and when they arrived, they found one person suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, the Troutman Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. An ambulance transported the person, who has not been identified, to a medical facility for treatment. No arrests were made and no other injuries were reported.
Police said the shooting happened on the property, outside the house itself, but did not specify the exact location, NBC affiliate WCNC Charlotte reported. Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told the TV station that DaBaby and one other person were at the home at the time of the shooting but could not confirm if the rapper was directly involved.
Watson also said the person who was shot doesn't live in the area and wasn't a guest of DaBaby or anyone else in the area.
WCNC posted a redacted 911 call made about the shooting, in which an unidentified man tells the dispatcher, "He shot him in his legs...was on my property, calling me by my name." When asked for the whereabouts of his firearm, the man says it's "right here in my hands" and is then told to secure the weapon, while the sound of a person moaning is heard in the distance.
"It's secure," the caller says. "I'm not putting it down with this trespasser right here on my property. I'm not doing it."
According to WCNC, a tall concrete wall surrounds the outside of DaBaby's property and signs reading "No Trespassing" and "We have guns and shovels" are posted.
The police chief told the outlet that the district attorney's office in Iredell County is investigating the case and will determine if and what kind of charges will be filed.
