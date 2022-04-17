How Katie Maloney Feels About Lala Kent Cutting Out Tom Schwartz for Hanging With Randall Emmett

Katie Maloney may be in the process of divorcing Tom Schwartz, but it's her Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent that recently "cut him out."
Lala said as much on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, citing the fact that Tom recently hung out with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. Now, Katie is weighing in on the matter.
"That's kind of like her M.O. and I can't fault her for that," the Bravo personality told E! News during an exclusive interview at the 2022 Neon Carnival, sponsored by DIRECTV. "She feels strongly about Randall and how things have gone down and the person that he is, and how she doesn't want him in her life, and I can't fault her for that."
In fact, Katie said she "understands it fully." After all, since Lala ended her engagement to Randall in October 2021, she's made several cheating allegations and accused him of creating a "toxic environment" for her and their 13-month-old daughter, Ocean, while they were all still living together.
Added Katie, "She's made it abundantly clear to all of us and she said it explicitly. So for anyone to kind of take that and go back and decide to continue a friendship or relationship knowing...it is what it is."
Thankfully, Katie hasn't had to have that conversation with her friends about Tom. The former couple announced their split on their Instagram pages in March after being married for more than five years and together for 12.
"Nothing has changed," Katie explained. "I know that sometimes when there's a big breakup or a divorce it can it can be messy, and it's still complex, but it hasn't caused too much of a ripple effect when it comes to our friends or anything like that."
Not even when it comes to Ariana Madix, the longtime girlfriend of Tom's best friend, Tom Sandoval. In fact, the two are still gearing up to open a sandwich shop.
"I like our friendship," Katie said. "It's still very much the same and obviously, planning our sandwich shop, that's made our friendship thicker and more rich in that sense because we're going into business. That's bigger than just hanging out for sure."
Katie and Tom remain close friends as well.
