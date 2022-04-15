NARS 50% Off Deals: These Are the 12 Must-Buy Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to get that natural, lit-from-within level glow, you need some NARS makeup products in your routine. NARS has the best blushes and highlighters to give you that glow. That's not all though. The brand has highly-pigmented, long-lasting lipsticks, liquid lipsticks, and lip glosses. Bottom line, NARS always comes through with the high-quality products. If you adore NARS, there are some 50% off deals that you cannot miss.
Nope, that's not a typo. You can actually get so many NARS products at half price... before they sell out. If you spend $60+, use the code CHEEK to get a FREE NARS Orgasm blush and a bronzer with your order. Of course, these are selling fast, so here's your guide to shopping this sale.
NARS Mini Laguna Cheek and Lip Duo
Get that allover bronzed glow with this two-piece set. The Laguna Bronzing Powder gives you the ultimate sunkissed glow. Complete the look with the Oil-Infused Lip Tint, which is also hydrating and smooth, without feeling greasy.
A NARS shopper raved, "Beautiful Combo!! Perfect Bronzy Glow!!" Another customer said, "Didn't think I would like the lip gloss but it came with it so pleasantly surprised when I put it on, love it! Don't be filled by the color, looks amazing on and has a great feel as well, not sticky."
NARS St Germain Des PRés Eyeshadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette had six warm, neutral shades in matte, shimmer, and satin finishes. You can create so many looks ranging from bold to natural by mixing and matching these shades.
A shopper said, "I feel the formula of NARS eyeshadows have become really top quality recently & this palette is a real winning combination of colours & textures. I find myself using this so frequently as it has a lot of options for 6 colours & it always looks great. Claudette must be an amazing lady to have inspired such a fantastic product!! It takes neutral to another level."
NARS Summer Solstice Cheek Duo
Give yourself a safe dose of sun with this dynamic duo. The highlighting powder delivers a dewy luminosity and the bronzer gives you that all-over warmth.
A NARS shopper advised, "Honestly, if you want to look like you've been vacationing on a tropical island, please get this bronzer. I am sad it's limited edition because honestly it's the best one I've used on my skin in a while! It shows up really nicely on my skin tone which is medium to tan skin (hispanic). I live in England and this bronzer made me look like I just went on holiday after being in lockdown so long. Thanks NARS!"
NARS Audacious Sheer Matte Lipstick
This lipstick delivers a buildable coverage with a powder finish. There are four gorgeous shades to choose from.
"I have several shades in the range but my favourite shade is Anouk. It's a beautiful true red but so subtle, it's absolutely wearable any time. I love NARS because of the exquisite shades, whether strong or subtle they last. Try at least one in this range, they are beautifully packaged and lovely to wear," a shopper said.
NARS Lip Gloss
You need a NARS lip gloss in every color. They're luminous, never sticky, and subtly shiny. Wear these on their own or over your favorite lip liner or lipstick.
A NARS shopper said, "World's best lip gloss. The texture is not too sticky, the coverage is long-lasting, it gives a shine and gorgeous, perfect color, that leave everyone asking 'where did you get that.'"
NARS Full Access Cheek Set
This set has everything you need to sculpt and shade your face to your heart's desire with blushes, bronzers, and a mini blush brush.
A NARs customer said, "This is the perfect palette it has all that you need and so pigmented. It fits in you handbag. I highly recommend this so so so amazing."
NARS Claudette Cheek Duo
This duo includes NARS' bestselling blushes, which you can use separately or blend together to create some unique looks, ranging from super-natural to dramatic blushes.
A NARS shopper begged, "Please add permanently to your collection. Love this duo cheek color!"
NARS Satin Lip Pencil
Get full, buildable coverage with the NARS Satin Lip Pencil. You can create a soft look, or build it up for a super-saturated dose of color.
A fan of the product declared, "Please please please don't discontinue the line!! I haven't been able to find colours for so long and have been using these lip pencils for decades!!! Love them so much!"
NARS Velvet Lip Glide
This glides on as a gloss and wears like a lipstick. It's super comfortable on the lips, never drying. And, it's really like multiple products in one because you can build up the intensity depending on how much you apply.
A NARS shopper said, "Excellent coverage. Feels very natural on the lip without it being drying like most matte lips or sticky like the glosses. Hard to describe but it's perfect. Love that there is a stain-like after affect. The initial application isnt going to last all day, through meals, or is totally mask-proof. But there is a very nice, even coloring afterwards like a stain!"
NARS Afterglow Lip Shine
NARS claims that this lip product delivers 8 hours of hydration. This high shine formula is a super comfortable gloss that nourishes the lips. There are so many colors to choose from that you can wear on their own or over other makeup.
"I've always hated lip gloss because of how sticky it is.. this is the best lip gloss ever! doesn't stick at all and looks amazing even on my thin lips!! 10/10," a fan of the gloss shared.
NARS Soft Velvet Loose Powder
Set your foundation, even out your skin tone, and control excess oil and shine with this loose powder. This powder is alcohol-free, oil-free, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic.
A NARS shopper explained, "I have stayed away from loose powder for years after faking experiences but this blends on invisibly and really makes sure my make up stays put all day - make up not complete without it now - especially with the Nars Kabuki brush. New to Nars but loving all the make up items so far!"
NARS Air Matte Lip Color
This is unlike any other lip product you've ever used. It's incredibly light on your lips with a super soft focused finish. It's incredibly comfortable to wear with a soft, matte finish.
A shopper said, "I have added this to my permanent make up routine. My lips look so plump and the color is perfect! It gives me that neutral feel with a spark! It stays on well and it's so lightweight that forgot I had it on! Very pleased with the results and would purchase as well as recommend!"
