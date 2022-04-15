Kim Kardashian Gushes Over "Low-Key" Staten Island Dates With "Genuine" Pete Davidson

Watch : Kim Kardashian Gushes Over FIRST KISS With Pete Davidson

Is Kim Kardashian ready to be the queen of Staten Island?

The reality star, 41, gushed about her relationship with NYC native Pete Davidson, 28, during an April 15 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, sharing that she's enjoyed getting to know his hometown.

"Staten Island is an amazing place," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "We had so much fun going to Staten Island. I wanted to check it out."

When asked how the high-profile couple—who were photographed in December catching House of Gucci in a local movie theater—sneak in and out of the NYC borough without creating a media frenzy, Kim replied that they travel the same as the rest of the locals.

"We take ferry rides everywhere," she shared. "It's always been super low-key. That is the fun part of it. We can just chill and be low-key, ride around and see all the fun hometown stuff and sneak in and out of places. Staten Island has surprisingly been so low-key for us."