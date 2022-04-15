Kim Kardashian Gushes Over "Low-Key" Staten Island Dates With "Genuine" Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian reveals that her “low-key” trips to Pete Davidson’s Staten Island stomping grounds have been the perfect way to get to know him more.

Is Kim Kardashian ready to be the queen of Staten Island? 

The reality star, 41, gushed about her relationship with NYC native Pete Davidson, 28, during an April 15 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, sharing that she's enjoyed getting to know his hometown. 

"Staten Island is an amazing place," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "We had so much fun going to Staten Island. I wanted to check it out."

When asked how the high-profile couple—who were photographed in December catching House of Gucci in a local movie theater—sneak in and out of the NYC borough without creating a media frenzy, Kim replied that they travel the same as the rest of the locals.

"We take ferry rides everywhere," she shared. "It's always been super low-key. That is the fun part of it. We can just chill and be low-key, ride around and see all the fun hometown stuff and sneak in and out of places. Staten Island has surprisingly been so low-key for us."

Since the pair began dating last November, the SKIMS founder has had nothing but great things to say about the Saturday Night Live star. She continued her praises on Live With Kelly and Ryan by saying that Pete was the "most genuine person."

"I really didn't know much about him before," Kim added. "I saw him a few times at events and stuff like that. And had conversations with him. And he always seems super nice. But I just, I did not know much about him. Getting to know him, he is really, truly the nicest human being."

