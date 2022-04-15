Outer Banks’ Chase Stokes Slams “F--king Absurd” Death Threats After Posting Photo With His Sister

Chase Stokes has had enough.
The Outer Banks star slammed social media users who sent him "death threats" after he posted a selfie with his sister younger Rylie Walker. "The fact that I can't post a picture with my baby sister without death threats is just f--king absurd," the 29-year-old wrote on April 15. "Get a grip. Family always comes first and at the end of the day if you don't know my sister and have the audacity to send me horrific messages then just go ahead and click that unfollow."
Chase concluded his message by alluding that he would be taking a break from social media.
"I will forever be a person who ALWAYS puts my family first," he noted. "With that being said, and with that dumb s--t. I'm out. See you when I see you."
Following his message, fans defended the actor on social media and called for those who sent the death threats to back off.
"The fact that Chase can't post a pic of his little sister without receiving death threats is f--king immature," tweeted one fan. "Y'all need to stfu and leave him and his family alone. im truly sorry."
Another fan wrote, "idgaf what y'all feel towards Chase Stokes. Sending him and his sister death threats is weirdo s--t."
Most recently, Chase was in a relationship with his Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline. The pair called it quits in November after a year of dating, however, the two have since been spotted together on numerous occasions, including a 2021 People's Choice Awards afterparty.
Madelyn and Chase also sent the internet into a frenzy in February after the fan favorites were photographed holding hands together in the promo for season three of the hit Netflix show.