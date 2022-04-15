Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Her Birthday With a Cruel Intentions Reunion

Dye Job

One of Hollywood's hottest blondes thanks to her star-making turn as Buffy Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gellar wanted to separate herself from the popular WB series when it came to the seductive and devious Kathryn.

"That was Sarah's thing: 'I don't want to look like Buffy'" Kumble recalled.

But it was more than just the hair change that helped Gellar, who grew up on the Upper East Side herself, deliver such a stellar performance, as she really was able to embrace the debauchery of the character without wanting to make her sympathetic.

"We had long talks about her history. Roger used to always say, ‘Don't you think that she was abused?'" she told Premiere magazine in 1999. "And I'd say, 'No, I think she had a perfect upbringing. I think her mother adored her and her father sent her amazing gifts. She just wanted more."

Looking back on the experience, Gellar revealed to The Huffington Post that Cruel Intentions was one of her two "best film experiences," explaining, "We just knew we were making something that was so different and we were all so passionate and so excited. And we were all friends! It was just such a great time making that and letting it go as far as it did."

There was one aspect of playing the "Marcia f--king Brady of the Upper East Side" that Gellar did not love: "Although, the ground-up chamomile, the substitute I used for coke was not fun. I have allergies and since chamomile is kind of pollen-like, my nose and throat had it rough for a while."