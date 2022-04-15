Khloe Kardashian Shares Her "Numb" Reaction to Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Confession

Watch : The Kardashians Hulu Premiere: 5 BIGGEST BOMBSHELLS!

While filming for reality TV is second nature to Khloe Kardashian, not all moments are joyful.

In an interview with USA Today, The Kardashians' star revealed that the toughest thing to film for their new Hulu series was the moment Kim Kardashian called her to let her know Tristan Thompson had confessed to fathering a baby with Maralee Nichols in his Instagram Story.

"That was hard," Khloe said, with Kim telling the outlet, "I think that was hard for me too."

Khloe said that while the pain "doesn't get easier" to handle, she has become more "numb" to it.

She said having been hurt in the past has played into her desensitized response: "When you're hurt so many times, your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again—there is a numbing sensation to it."

Kourtney Kardashian chimed in, "It almost becomes normal, when it should absolutely never become normal."