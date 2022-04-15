The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Addresses Claim She Got Breast Implants

Watch : Halle Bailey - Oscars 2022 E! Glambot

Halle Bailey's got gadgets and clapbacks a-plenty.

The 22-year-old, who stars as Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid, didn't hold back when she addressed plastic surgery rumors on April 13. Alongside laughing and crying emojis, Halle tweeted, "lmaooo not y'all thinking i got boob implants whattt."

"no ma'am," she continued, before sharing how she and her older sister Chloe Bailey were blessed in their own ways. "God gave me these and gave chloe the booty."

Halle's candid comment comes weeks after she and Chloe, 23, stepped out at the 2022 Oscars together. For the occasion, Halle showed some serious leg in a pale turquoise gown by Roberto Cavalli, while her sibling donned on an equally jaw-dropping dress featuring a high slit.

The Chloe x Halle duo previously chatted with E! News about how they lean on each other in times of doubt, with Halle saying that it's "so powerful and so special" to have Chloe help deal with the "imposter syndrome" she sometimes experiences with work.