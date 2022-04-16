Michelle Hord Has Struggled Every Day Since Her Daughter's Murder, but Here’s How She Keeps Going

Watch : Former GMA Producer Pens Memoir on Daughter's Shocking Murder

Even Michelle Hord herself can't always quite grasp what happened.

"I struggle with it every day," the former TV producer told E!'s Justin Sylvester of facing the reality that her daughter is gone, and that it was the child's own dad who killed her. "If I get some crazy Facebook pop-up picture from several years ago where I'm with Gabrielle and her father at Disneyland, to be able to say somehow that was true. And this is true."

But as the 52-year-old wrote in her new book The Other Side of Yet: Finding a Light in the Midst of Darkness, in which she details the depths of her grief and how she pulled herself out of that abyss, "It's critical to eventually be able to say to yourself, Things are different now. I have to make different choices now. My reality changed and I have a new reality now."