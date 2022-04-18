Exclusive

Find Out Which Beloved The Blacklist Character Is Finally Returning

E! News can exclusively share that a Blacklist fan-favorite will make a triumphant return after three seasons in an upcoming guest appearance on the hit NBC series.

Think you saw the last of Mozhan Marnò on The Blacklist? Think again.

E! News can exclusively reveal that the former cast member will return as Mossad operative turned FBI agent Samar Navabi in a guest appearance on the Friday, May 6 episode of the long-running NBC drama.

Introduced in the show's second season, fans last saw Marnò in season six, as Samar fled for her life after Mossad put a target on her head, seeing her diagnosis with vascular dementia as a liability to the agency.

With the help of Red—played by James Spader—she boarded a plane, headed into the unknown, leaving her fiancé and fellow Redding Task Force member Aram Mojtabai—played by Amir Arison—behind, and hasn't been seen since.

While fans will have to tune in to see how and why Marnò's character will return, the episode—titled "The Bear Mask"—will see Aram turn to "an unusual outlet for release" after "feeling the weight of recent pressures."

The actress made the decision to leave the series back in 2019, announcing the news on her Instagram with a heartfelt post.

Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

"Last summer, I decided that I was ready for my next chapter, and the producers very graciously granted my request to move on from the show," she wrote. "I just wanted to express my gratitude to my colleagues, my producers, and the fans of the show: thank you. It's been so much fun."

Most recently, Marnò appeared in Hulu's Pam & Tommy and Netflix's Maid, in addition to other TV roles in Ramy, The Affair, Madam Secretary and House of Cards.

The Blacklist airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

