Shahs of Sunset's Paulina Ben-Cohen Breaks Her Silence on Fiancé Mike Shouhed's Arrest

Paulina Ben-Cohen is speaking out after her fiancé, Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed, was recently arrested and booked on a felony charge.

In an April 14 statement issued to E! News on Ben-Cohen's behalf, her lawyer Joshua Ritter said, "We are working with the authorities to seek a just and fair outcome to this sad situation. The family appreciates your space and respect for their privacy during this time."

Shouhed was taken into custody on March 27 and charged around 1:05 a.m. the following day, according to records for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. Hours later, he paid his $50,000 bond and was released. A specific charge wasn't listed on Shouhed's booking sheet, but in a statement to E! News on April 4, Shouhed's attorney Alex Kessel denied allegations pertaining to domestic violence: "At this time, the only comment I can make with confidence is my client in no way committed any act of domestic violence and the truth will prevail."

Shouhed's court date is currently set for July 25.